IBM has just upended the chip world with 2nm production the US is back!!!

TMSC who IBM is crushing it as I said before GlobalFoundries and Samsung got to 10nm thanks to IBM. IBM has been quiet but now is back in a huge way. Back in the 90's they where already doing advance design ahead of everyone then disappeared after their deals with TMSC and such. Now they are back again with 2nm production this is like 5 to 8 years ahead of everyone. They are also partner with Intel look out AMD it may explain the 20 billion dollar investment by Intel.



