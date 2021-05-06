IBM has just upended the chip world with 2nm production the US is back!!!

I am showing IBM history of advancing chip architecture an development. They are hardly new at advancing chip design. In fact a sizable amount of technology they had a key part. There is no question they have a technical advantage.
IBM just popped up with an exciting breakthrough in transistor technology—the world's first 2nm chips. The news comes straight out of IBM's semiconductor research facility Albany, New York, and means great things for the likes of the company's partners, such as Samsung, and not least its newest partner: Intel.
In fact, it might just prove immensely valuable in Intel's race to catch up with rivals TSMC.
With 50 billion transistors in a chip the "size of a fingernail," IBM claims the research chip's "tiniest components are smaller than a strand of DNA." With it, the company has apparently surpassed its previous 5nm chips in terms of size, and it's even projected to have a 45% performance improvement over 7nm chips, as well as use 75% less energy (via Tom's Hardware
).
IBM's $3 billion 'Seven Nanometers and Beyond' research program is moving us out of the age of the FinFET designs of yesteryear, which were fine back when 22nm was the norm, but tend to throw up issues when you get down to the ridiculous scales of today's chips. These new nanosheet designs are part of the gate-all-around design that means we'll no longer have to deal with FinFETs leaking current."
Oh an the US needs to lead the way to sub 1nm chip design possibly the most expensive race in the history of high tech.