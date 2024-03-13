Ian Machado Garry vs Jack Della Maddalena vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

JTDarkseid
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2022
- Messages
- 307
- Reaction score
- 308
Which one of these guys is your favorite young contender and why?
Which one of these guys is your favorite young contender and why?
JDM passed the grappling test with flying colors, Garry hasn't demonstrated any grappling defense due to fortuitous match making so how can you assume he's well rounded? JDM also has KO power, Garry has to point fight in order to win.Imo Shavkat > Garry > JDM, nothing against JDM he's great and just beat Burns, but Shavkat has great grappling and Garry is very well rounded and has some of the best kicks in the division
Hopefully they all face each other eventually
Garry has got tagged moving backwards, wasnt so strong in the clinch vs a striker in Neal, and never shower the ground game Jack Della just showed vs the best BJJ in the division.Imo Shavkat > Garry > JDM, nothing against JDM he's great and just beat Burns, but Shavkat has great grappling and Garry is very well rounded and has some of the best kicks in the division
Hopefully they all face each other eventually
170 has been so damn stale. Shavkat is the new blood we need imo. He wants to fight, is super dangerous, and will take a risky fight on the way up. When he eventually gets to that title fight, it's going to be a long line of broken contenders behind him.They all fine, but Rakhmonov feels like this Khabib type wrecking machine, like they are just keeping the belt away from him and no one is beating him any time soon.
Imo Shavkat > Garry > JDM, nothing against JDM he's great and just beat Burns, but Shavkat has great grappling and Garry is very well rounded and has some of the best kicks in the division
Hopefully they all face each other eventually