Ian Machado Garry vs Jack Della Maddalena vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

El Fernas said: They all fine, but Rakhmonov feels like this Khabib type wrecking machine, like they are just keeping the belt away from him and no one is beating him any time soon.

170 has been so damn stale. Shavkat is the new blood we need imo. He wants to fight, is super dangerous, and will take a risky fight on the way up. When he eventually gets to that title fight, it's going to be a long line of broken contenders behind him.