Ian Machado Garry vs Jack Della Maddalena vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Imo Shavkat > Garry > JDM, nothing against JDM he's great and just beat Burns, but Shavkat has great grappling and Garry is very well rounded and has some of the best kicks in the division

Hopefully they all face each other eventually
 
Shavkat is a step above those two, who are both good up and comers. Shavkat is really offensively dangerous from every position.
 
Last edited:
Probably Shavkat. I like JDM and would probably put him slightly above Garry. So Shavkat > JDM > Garry for me.
 
They all fine, but Rakhmonov feels like this Khabib type wrecking machine, like they are just keeping the belt away from him and no one is beating him any time soon.
 
I enjoy watching all 3 of them fight. Shavkat has shown the most complete game though imo and has the finish rate to back it up.
 
gentel said:
Imo Shavkat > Garry > JDM, nothing against JDM he's great and just beat Burns, but Shavkat has great grappling and Garry is very well rounded and has some of the best kicks in the division

Hopefully they all face each other eventually
Click to expand...
JDM passed the grappling test with flying colors, Garry hasn't demonstrated any grappling defense due to fortuitous match making so how can you assume he's well rounded? JDM also has KO power, Garry has to point fight in order to win.
 
gentel said:
Imo Shavkat > Garry > JDM, nothing against JDM he's great and just beat Burns, but Shavkat has great grappling and Garry is very well rounded and has some of the best kicks in the division

Hopefully they all face each other eventually
Click to expand...
Garry has got tagged moving backwards, wasnt so strong in the clinch vs a striker in Neal, and never shower the ground game Jack Della just showed vs the best BJJ in the division.

How Garry proved to be so well-rounded his only highly ranked win was a favorable style match up and is no takedown threat himself
Great kicks though
 
El Fernas said:
They all fine, but Rakhmonov feels like this Khabib type wrecking machine, like they are just keeping the belt away from him and no one is beating him any time soon.
Click to expand...
170 has been so damn stale. Shavkat is the new blood we need imo. He wants to fight, is super dangerous, and will take a risky fight on the way up. When he eventually gets to that title fight, it's going to be a long line of broken contenders behind him.
 
Shavkat is the best of the bunch

JDM is my personal favorite

I hope Garry gets hit by a milk truck
 
Can't stand anything about Garry, and everything people like Strickland and Covington say about him is true. Maddalena is a legit badass, but loses to even bigger legit badass Rachmanov who should get the next title shot.
 
gentel said:
Imo Shavkat > Garry > JDM, nothing against JDM he's great and just beat Burns, but Shavkat has great grappling and Garry is very well rounded and has some of the best kicks in the division

Hopefully they all face each other eventually
Click to expand...


Bro JDM would piece Garry up
 
JDM is not a champ material. Garry and Shavkat are win the belt then lose it without defending it once type of guys
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
This should be UFC 300
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Bigmoney4166
Bigmoney4166
Kowboy On Sherdog
Shavkat Rakhmonov Issues Warning in Response to Jack Della Maddalena’s Callout
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
2K
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango
svmr_db
News Jack Della Maddalena broke his arm vs Gilbert Burns, may need surgery
2
Replies
34
Views
956
Tatra
Tatra
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Michael Page, Jack Della Maddalena or Ian Garry - Out of these guys, who has the best chance of being a WW champ?
2 3
Replies
48
Views
767
aali14
aali14
Davidjacksonjones
How excited are you for UFC 296?
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
3K
FreedomCricket
FreedomCricket

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,901
Messages
55,244,175
Members
174,702
Latest member
AAA4444

Share this page

Back
Top