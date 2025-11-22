Ian Machado Garry is right, he should fight for the title next

I just watched a post fight interview with Garry, Bisping, Chiesa and Karyn Bryant.
  1. He said he beat Prates already that takes him out of contention.
  2. He was the cause of Shavkat being out of commission because he busted his knee during their fight and he has had to have two knee surgeries since (also Shavkat does not look in fight shape, they showed him ringside at Qatar).
  3. Morales hasn't fought as many killers and highly ranked fighters as he has and is still an unknown quantity.
  4. Usman is 40 and not a top ranked fighter.
He was highly charismatic in the interview and dare I say funny. He showed team Belal nothing but respect and rightfully called out Islam for ducking top contenders by trying to fight Usman.

I think he's right, he should fight for the title next. He is the most deserving.
 
Shavkat's last win was Ian Garry and hasn't fought since.

Garry took Shavkat to 25 minutes and was looking better than Shavkat in the championship rounds. He's gone 2-0 since, with wins over Belal and Prates. I expected him to beat Belal, but I really thought he was going to eventually get caught by Prates.

With Morales, Garry and Prates all fighting often and coming on strong, Shavkat fucked himself over. Good for him. Back of the line, bitch.
 
I’d definitely put Morales above him. A guy who can’t get a finish if his life depends on it and is also an eye poker to keep distance? No thanks
 
absolutely, and i guarantee you they want him with that belt too. probably thinking they've got conor 2 or something.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Yes.

Ian is a cringy guy but he ducks nobody and always seeks out the toughest competition too which is refreshing. He’s earned that shot
He ducks them in the cage with his fighting style.

But he does show up to fights which is a lot more than can be said of some others
 
He's 100% more deserving than Usman, and still more deserving than Shavkat, who for his own sake shouldn't take a title fight as his first fight back after a year of injury.
 
FlyAmericanEagle said:
I just watched a post fight interview with Garry, Bisping, Chiesa and Karyn Bryant.
  1. He said he beat Prates already that takes him out of contention.
  2. He was the cause of Shavkat being out of commission because he busted his knee during their fight and he has had to have two knee surgeries since (also Shavkat does not look in fight shape, they showed him ringside at Qatar).
  3. Morales hasn't fought as many killers and highly ranked fighters as he has and is still an unknown quantity.
  4. Usman is 40 and not a top ranked fighter.
He was highly charismatic in the interview and dare I say funny. He showed team Belal nothing but respect and rightfully called out Islam for ducking top contenders by trying to fight Usman.

I think he's right, he should fight for the title next. He is the most deserving.
1. They're both on 2 fight win streaks, both have wins over Geoff Neal and a former champion. Prates wins were more impressive.
2. Flexing that you lost to an injured fighter isn't a positive.
3. Aside from Prates, who is a killer, neither have been running through killers. They have names on their resumes though.
4. Usman was ranked higher until the latest rankings update from this past Tuesday.

I don't see how he's more deserving of a title shot with 2 fight win streak.
Ian is 10-1 with 3 finishes and 1 split decision victory in 4 years with the promotion.
Prates is 6-1 with 6 finishes in 16 months not counting DWCS
Morales is 7-0 with 5 finishes in just under 4 years not counting DWCS.
Shavkat is 7-0 with 6 finishes in 5 years.
 
VAfan said:
absolutely, and i guarantee you they want him with that belt too. probably thinking they've got conor 2 or something.
That's Paddy (charisma) and Ilia(pretending to be conor) not Ian... I think the UFC think of Ian as more of a Colby type of personality
 
FlyAmericanEagle said:
I just watched a post fight interview with Garry, Bisping, Chiesa and Karyn Bryant.
  1. He said he beat Prates already that takes him out of contention.
  2. He was the cause of Shavkat being out of commission because he busted his knee during their fight and he has had to have two knee surgeries since (also Shavkat does not look in fight shape, they showed him ringside at Qatar).
  3. Morales hasn't fought as many killers and highly ranked fighters as he has and is still an unknown quantity.
  4. Usman is 40 and not a top ranked fighter.
He was highly charismatic in the interview and dare I say funny. He showed team Belal nothing but respect and rightfully called out Islam for ducking top contenders by trying to fight Usman.

I think he's right, he should fight for the title next. He is the most deserving.
Only if Shavkat is injured in which case he should have to get through JDM who's at no 1 which he conveniently ignored in his post fight interview
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Yes.

Ian is a cringy guy but he ducks nobody and always seeks out the toughest competition too which is refreshing. He’s earned that shot
I might find him annoying and his style boring, but credit where it's due.
<mma4>
 
