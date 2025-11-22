Ian Machado Garry is right, he should fight for the title next

FlyAmericanEagle
I just watched a post fight interview with Garry, Bisping, Chiesa and Karyn Bryant.
I think he's right, he should fight for the title next. He is the most deserving.
- He said he beat Prates already that takes him out of contention.
- He was the cause of Shavkat being out of commission because he busted his knee during their fight and he has had to have two knee surgeries since (also Shavkat does not look in fight shape, they showed him ringside at Qatar).
- Morales hasn't fought as many killers and highly ranked fighters as he has and is still an unknown quantity.
- Usman is 40 and not a top ranked fighter.
