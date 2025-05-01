Media Ian Garry's Delusional UFC Title Demands EXPOSED

images
 
NGL.... Pretty Cringe
 
Luthien said:
View attachment 1093180
Click to expand...
I can pretty confidently tell you this may not be his video. He actually posts a LOT of threads that are "watch this video" without posting any cliffs, and it's always some no name channel, but they've all been different.

So even worse than being a self promoter, he's just a general promoter with bad taste
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Media Sean Brady Slams Ian Garry’s Call for a Title Shot
2 3
Replies
47
Views
876
DiazSlap
DiazSlap

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,693
Messages
57,239,393
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top