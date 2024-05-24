BoxerMaurits
Colby really ducking everyone. I wonder what washed up cupcake they are give him to force another title shot.
Aside from one mistake vs Lima nobody has ever consistently got much of the better of MVP on the feet
Garry better bring his wrestling singlet if he wants to get this done.Mike Perry doesn't count lol
This is one of those fights that seems like it's going to be great..
But then if you really think about it.. they're both counter strikers and I'm pretty sure there's going to be a lot of hesitation from both of them. I can see literal minutes going by with little to no action. Could potentially be a big let down