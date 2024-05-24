News Ian Garry vs Michael Venom Page official for UFC 303 on June 29

Who wins?

Hope MVP sends this fool back to the prelims :cool:
 
Aside from one mistake vs Lima nobody has ever consistently got much of the better of MVP on the feet
Mike Perry doesn't count lol
Garry better bring his wrestling singlet if he wants to get this done.
 
First time I saw MVP fight was again Holland. Dude was so dynamic with striking and set ups. And he super quick too. Ian Garry better start training with Khabib camp to take this fight to the ground.
 
colby's career are on its last limbs, weakly standing for the mcregor payday with the tons of belt repellent fighters in line before him.
 
Conor vs Chandler
Hill vs Ulberg
Garry vs Page
Chiason vs Bueno-Silva
Pyfer vs Barriault

Not an amazing ppv but if the top 3 fights stay in tact then it's solid. Garry/Page feels like it should be the co-main but Hill is a former Champ so I'm cool with it.
 
Nah you go 0-3 in title fights as a challenger and your time is up. No more softballs for Colby. I'd like to see Rakhmonov vs JDM in Australia but if they don't make that fight I'd be happy to see either one of those guys starch Colby lol.
 
Not a fan of either guy but maybe it could be an interesting match
 
But he also faced mostly cans and somehow avoided facing all of Bellator's best fighters except Lima.
 
Interesting fight
I guess it’s fair to say Colby pulled chute ?
 
This is one of those fights that seems like it's going to be great..

But then if you really think about it.. they're both counter strikers and I'm pretty sure there's going to be a lot of hesitation from both of them. I can see literal minutes going by with little to no action. Could potentially be a big let down
 
This shit right here.

It will be anything but a war.
 
