Just announced by Dana White:
I dunno, he couldn't take Della Maddalena down. Garry might make him look terrible.Great, great fight for Belal.
Come again?
I feel like it's a fight where one will make the other look terrible. It's either Ian pot shotting Belal at range or belal exposing Garry's bottom game.
He tko'd Brady.
Wow what a brainfart I just hadHe tko'd Brady.
It's a great fight because Belal is lowkey washed. I thought he was gonna fight Michael Morales which would have been horrible. This is winnable fight if he drops the Canelo hands delusion.
How could you forget Belal's only finish since the Lincoln administrationWow what a brainfart I just had
I still think Garry might style on him
That build-up would've been better and makes sense. Ian Garry is legit and takes this. If he wins he deserves the next TS. Sorry Shavkat, but inactivity hurts careers.Usman ducking Belal
Would've been a fun fight to watch
Now we get Belal vs. Ian .... this should be very fun as well
But the Octagon is only 10 yards in diameter!Garry will point fight him from 14 yards away