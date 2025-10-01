News Ian Garry vs Belal Muhammad set for UFC Qatar on November 22

Who wins?

Ares Black said:
I dunno, he got TKOd by Brady and couldn't take Della Maddalena down. Garry might make him look terrible.
He tko'd Brady.

It's a great fight because Belal is lowkey washed. I thought he was gonna fight Michael Morales which would have been horrible. This is winnable fight if he drops the Canelo hands delusion.
 
MMAMidwit said:
Wow what a brainfart I just had


I still think Garry might style on him
 
Ares Black said:
Wow what a brainfart I just had


I still think Garry might style on him
How could you forget Belal's only finish since the Lincoln administration <lol>
I didn't even notice you mixed that up if I'm being honest. It's a belal fight, they all melt into the same memory.

MMAMidwit said:
canelohands.jpg
 
LoveMyMMA said:
Usman ducking Belal

Would've been a fun fight to watch


Now we get Belal vs. Ian .... this should be very fun as well
That build-up would've been better and makes sense. Ian Garry is legit and takes this. If he wins he deserves the next TS. Sorry Shavkat, but inactivity hurts careers.
 
I hope Belal can get hold of him, or Garry will faff a UD.
 
