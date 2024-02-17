Ian Garry set to make peanuts for main card fight!

Fedora Millionankles
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Aug 23, 2022
- Messages
- 1,641
- Reaction score
- 2,590
Machado Garry set to make a whopping $55,000 in disclosed pay against Neal($108,000).
How can Ian “No Future” Machado Garry afford to support himself, his his wife, her boyfriend, and their son on that measly payday.
How can Ian “No Future” Machado Garry afford to support himself, his his wife, her boyfriend, and their son on that measly payday.
Salary Leak! Main Card ‘Star’ Screwed With $55K Payout
Check out the official UFC 298 salary payouts for Saturday’s PPV card in Anaheim, California.
www.mmamania.com