Ian Garry set to make peanuts for main card fight!

Machado Garry set to make a whopping $55,000 in disclosed pay against Neal($108,000).
How can Ian “No Future” Machado Garry afford to support himself, his his wife, her boyfriend, and their son on that measly payday.

Maybe by fighting more than once every 6 months. Fight purses are far from fighters' only income, but what did you think the average income was for 26 year olds?
 
this is an low IQ view. he is only popular to the cucks who care about his personal life, as a fighter he is on a come up. like all up and coming people (remember conor hype train and bragging about 60G's)
 
R3us said:
this is an low IQ view. he is only popular to the cucks who care about his personal life, as a fighter he is on a come up. like all up and coming people (remember conor hype train and bragging about 60G's)
“This is an low IQ view.” Lmao
Maybe you shouldn’t be discussing IQ until you figure out 3rd grade grammar and learn out how to spot a joke.
 
Then he should probably look to finish his fight in spectacular fashion to get a shot at the extra $50,000 fight bonus which should also gain him a larger paycheck for his next fight.

Maybe he needs to get into selling prosthetics as a side hustle

 
You would think people would make fun of Garry for things that are true (he’s vegan, he can’t take criticism, his wife is old, he’s a hypocrite when it comes to trash talk) instead of things that aren’t true (machado is the ex husbands surname, the ex husband lives with them)
 
