Media Ian Garry says Leon Edwards will get knocked out by Carlos Prates and "we'll never see him again"

Ian Machado Garry doesn't think Leon Edwards has any fight left in him.

Machado Garry reiterated his stance on Edwards (22-5 MMA, 14-4 UFC) losing his desire to compete after the former UFC welterweight champion lost his title to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 then got submitted by Sean Brady at UFC Fight Night 255 in March.

Edwards returns against rising contender Carlos Prates (22-7 MMA, 5-1 UFC) on Nov. 15 at UFC 322, and Machado Garry (16-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) predicts a somber ending for his career.

"I feel like Leon Edwards is on his way out and has been on his way out," Machado Garry said in an interview with Games Hub. "When you watch the fight with Belal and you see Leon Edwards in that corner, he doesn't look like he wants to be there. His team should be there for him and say, 'Mate, I think you've lost the love for this. I think you're done.' But I don't think he has a team strong enough or vocal enough to say what needs to be said.

"I feel like he has a bunch of yes men behind him, and we've seen that again happen in the Sean Brady fight. He told his corner in between one of the rounds to f*ck off, or shut the f*ck up. I can't remember what it was. Mentally, he's weak. I feel like his love is gone from the game and there wasn’t much of a fighter in there at the first place. And I definitely don't think there is any more. I'm shocked that he agreed to fight with Carlos Prates. I think he's going to get knocked out, put unconscious, and we're never going see Leon Edwards again."

Machado Garry's most recent win came over Prates in their UFC on ESPN 66 main event in April. Prates was then able to rebound with a first-round knockout of Geoff Neal at UFC 319 in August.
Here's Johnny! said:
To be honest Leon and Ian have very similar games, Leon just got dominated by 2 wrestlers.... he should be able to out point Prates but who knows motivation and confidence matter.
He's going to get knocked out by Prates 100% guaranteed.

And Ian's grappling is probably a lot better than Leon's at this point. He's been training with Demian Maia for like 2-3 years straight now working on it.
 
Aurelian said:
He's going to get knocked out by Prates 100% guaranteed.

And Ian's grappling is probably a lot better than Leon's at this point. He's been training with Demian Maia for like 2-3 years straight now working on it.
Leon used to have really good takedowns and TDD.... I really think there games are extremely similar.... that said the whole motivation thing for Leon is a real question. Ian is definitely still hungry.

We will see.
 
Here's Johnny! said:
Leon used to have really good takedowns and TDD.... I really think there games are extremely similar.... that said the whole motivation thing for Leon is a real question. Ian is definitely still hungry.

We will see.
His motivation is probably lacking, but even if not, he'd still get knocked out by Prates. Carlos is probably the best pure striker in the entire division. He's got 11 KO's in his last 12 fights and can probably knock out anyone there if they don't grapple him.
 
Yes possible but isn't much of a fighter when he is a fucking UFC champion is such a bullshit statement. Ian might never become champ.
 
People are sleeping on Leon in this one. I suspect he'll grapple his way to a win against Prates. Even if it stays standing, Leon's speed could give Prates problems.

Leon vs Ian is the fight that should have been made.
 
I don’t know what Leon’s issue is but it’s certainly not a lack of talent. He has zero killer instinct and seems so checked out. He’s also totally content on doing nothing in the cage.

He’s looked awful as of late and looks like he’s there to get paid. He has the skill to be a contender again but more than likely, Prates makes him quit.

He’s just not a killer. Very talented athlete but not a dawg in the slightest
 
Leon seems to lack any sort of motivation when fighting anyone not named Usman. On paper this is supposed to be a cool technical kickboxing match but in reality once Leon gets touched a bit he's gonna give up like usual. I can see it ending in a decision instead of a ko tho.
 
Edwards would still beat the shit out of Ian Malaka Gary.
 
