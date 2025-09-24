svmr_db
Ian Machado Garry doesn't think Leon Edwards has any fight left in him.
Machado Garry reiterated his stance on Edwards (22-5 MMA, 14-4 UFC) losing his desire to compete after the former UFC welterweight champion lost his title to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 then got submitted by Sean Brady at UFC Fight Night 255 in March.
Edwards returns against rising contender Carlos Prates (22-7 MMA, 5-1 UFC) on Nov. 15 at UFC 322, and Machado Garry (16-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) predicts a somber ending for his career.
"I feel like Leon Edwards is on his way out and has been on his way out," Machado Garry said in an interview with Games Hub. "When you watch the fight with Belal and you see Leon Edwards in that corner, he doesn't look like he wants to be there. His team should be there for him and say, 'Mate, I think you've lost the love for this. I think you're done.' But I don't think he has a team strong enough or vocal enough to say what needs to be said.
"I feel like he has a bunch of yes men behind him, and we've seen that again happen in the Sean Brady fight. He told his corner in between one of the rounds to f*ck off, or shut the f*ck up. I can't remember what it was. Mentally, he's weak. I feel like his love is gone from the game and there wasn’t much of a fighter in there at the first place. And I definitely don't think there is any more. I'm shocked that he agreed to fight with Carlos Prates. I think he's going to get knocked out, put unconscious, and we're never going see Leon Edwards again."
Machado Garry's most recent win came over Prates in their UFC on ESPN 66 main event in April. Prates was then able to rebound with a first-round knockout of Geoff Neal at UFC 319 in August.
