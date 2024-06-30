  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Ian Garry Says It's "Destiny" For Him To Be UFC GOAT "GSP, Anderson, Jones, Ian Garry"

One of them guys that if he was himself instead of trying to be Conor he'd probably be more popular. Nobody likes fake shit, look where it got Colby, still a nobody to non hard core MMA fans.. Actually I take it back even he's himself he still wouldn't be popular because he's boring af in the octagon
 
I don't think he ever becomes champ. His grappling is not that good, he is a very good striker though. I think a guy like Shavkat is better than Ian as both a striker & grappler
 
He went razor close against Venom.

Basic striking, no wrestling + poor grappling.

He should be on the prelims, not taking up screentime with his kids and the ex-husband's wife.
 
If MVP had slightly better grappling iq, Ian would have lost his 0 last night, he barely got scraped by with that decision.

Based on his performance so far, getting the belt is a stretch, being up with the greatest of all time is near impossible.
 
At this point I think Cuckchoado is just trolling. I don't think he actually believes the feces pouring from his stinkhole.
 
Sorry, kid. You don't have it and you're not that guy. But you're getting paid handsomely to do what you love which is more than most can say.
 
Garry was taken down and controlled by very low level fighters, Darian Weeks and Gabe Green, then he was brutally dropped by Song Kenan. To survive against Kenan, he turtled up and then blatantly cheated by grabbing the fence.

 
