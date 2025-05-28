Kowboy On Sherdog
After Jack Della Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad to capture the 170-pound belt at UFC 315, all signs pointed to Islam Makhachev moving up to received the next championship opportunity against the newly-crowned Aussie. While that may still be the plan, Garry claims that he is part of that discussion.
“One hundred percent, I'm in the conversation for a shot at Jack Della Maddalena next,” Garry told Covers.com. “There's not a bigger name that you can mention in the division right now other than mine. You can put anyone else in there but the argument is there that I am the biggest draw, and if you put whoever versus me for the world title, it would be the biggest fight.”
If Makhachev takes on Della Maddalena next as expected, Garry believes the Dagestani might be surprised by the size of the champion.
“Size matters and when you're giving up an extra 15 pounds to move up a division. Yes, Islam Makhachev is big and yes, Islam is strong, and we know that he walks around more than 155,” Garry said. “We know he probably walks around probably 180-190, but Jack is just a bigger human, and I watch [Islam’s] fights with Alex Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier, and I see those fights, yes, Islam looked great, and Islam did what he needed to do. But Jack is a bigger man. He hits harder. Everything stings more.
“I believe the size discrepancy will be important. That's the biggest factor. Does Islam consistently take guys of that size and stature down and hold them down? How does his strength versus Jack's strength match up? Stylistically, the fight's phenomenal. Is Islam big enough to be a welterweight when you look at him compared to Jack? Let's find out.”
Garry is coming off a unanimous decision triumph over highly-touted Brazilian knockout artist Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City on April 26. The Irishman has won nine of his 10 Octagon appearances, with his only defeat coming in a closely-contested affair against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. If facing another contender like Sean Brady is what’s asked of him, “The Future” is ready to take on that challenge.
“It's the fight that he [Sean Brady] wants and it's not a hard fight to organize,” Garry said. “The truth is, it’s more about what does the UFC want? They're the brand, they put on the fights and if they want to see me fight anyone they know they're getting a ‘yes.’ I'm someone who will fight anyone, anywhere, anytime. And, for example, Sean Brady, it's not a hard fight to organize. It's just whether the UFC wants it or not.”
