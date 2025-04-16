Ian Garry is another example of a fighter who turned out to be so much better than I thought he was when he was starting out. He just didn't seem that good when he was starting out, nearly got sparked by a middling Chinese fighter, had a weird stance that sorta looked like Machida lite, and definitely came across as just... weird. Fast forward to today and I definitely have him in the Top 5 and I think he takes Prates with a combo of grappling and point fighting.



Prates is dangerous for sure, but I just think Garry's got more options and has proven he can handle the role as nail as well as he can the hammer.



He ain't Conor McG on the mic or in his personal life, but the guy can most certainly fight.