Media Ian Garry says Carlos Prates is a "QUITTER", Prates responds

Despite whatever cuckold traits Sherdog may have attributed to him, Ian has shown himself to be a pretty good fighter; he gave Shavkat all he could handle.

I like this fight as a way to vet just how good both of these guys are. If Prates smashes him, he may be moving into the elite.
 
Both are true, he has cucktributes and is also a very good fighter. I agree with your assessment that it tells us a lot about where both are.

I'll also give Gary this: he takes tough fights. No one else is taking on Shavkat into Prates in the division.
 
I don't like or dig Ian as a person very much, but I respect him as a fighter, and do think he's a decent person as well. lol Regardless, I pretty much always root against him ;)
 
Ian Garry is another example of a fighter who turned out to be so much better than I thought he was when he was starting out. He just didn't seem that good when he was starting out, nearly got sparked by a middling Chinese fighter, had a weird stance that sorta looked like Machida lite, and definitely came across as just... weird. Fast forward to today and I definitely have him in the Top 5 and I think he takes Prates with a combo of grappling and point fighting.

Prates is dangerous for sure, but I just think Garry's got more options and has proven he can handle the role as nail as well as he can the hammer.

He ain't Conor McG on the mic or in his personal life, but the guy can most certainly fight.
 
This matchup was mentioned and Ian may be building some hype for it. I wonder if his team believes Prates is a good matchup for Ian to bounce back after Shakvat.

Im afraid they might be surprised if this happens. Prates by TKO R2.
 
Its the main event for next weekend after Hill/Rountree fell through.
 
