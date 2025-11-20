Ian Garry runs into Belal Muhammad before their fight

FlyAmericanEagle
Garry is lucky Belal didn't hump and steal his powers
Only thing Belal is stealing is my wakefulness.
Very respectful Gets way too much disrespect on Sherdog >..<Garry is a friendly fella
That's a pretty sexy blanket though, gonna need to order me self one from acatazon
I’ve dedicated myself to hate-watching Belal and Arman this weekend @HI SCOTT NEWMAN I’ll look like this during the fights—wrapped up and surly
That's cuteI'll just be trying to stay awake
What a gentleman they both are~
Now lets spill some blood!!!