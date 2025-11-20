Ian Garry runs into Belal Muhammad before their fight

FlyAmericanEagle

FlyAmericanEagle

Suredawgger of the year
Banned
Joined
Nov 15, 2025
Messages
789
Reaction score
2,259


3240b08b8c1d722625dfb9e5d73b7b11.gif
 
It'll be interesting to see how this fight plays out.
 
They will share the octagon together, share a drink afterwards and then cap the night off by sharing Ian's wife.

<{outtahere}>


In all seriousness though, Ian seems like an okay guy when he's not trying his best to be unlikeable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rdude92
The takedown def stats of Ian Garry looks good tbh
2
Replies
23
Views
520
cburm
cburm
Discjockeyshtud
Rumored Belal wins by KO, head is too big for Garry
2
Replies
38
Views
923
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,047
Messages
58,478,295
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top