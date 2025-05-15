Ian Garry is overrated or Shavkat is underrated

I believe that many people overrate Garry or underestimate Shavkat. Garry caused a lot of problems, but it was obvious that Shavkat was fighting with an injury, which was confirmed by the knee surgery he recently underwent. I think a healthy Shavkat would confidently beat Garry, and they might meet again in the future for the title. Out of all the fighters in the welterweight division, the only one who could give Shavkat real trouble is JDM.
 
Garry is pretty good, wouldn't surprise me if he gave Belal or JDM trouble. But, I think sometimes long guys look bad vs other long guys, as they can't work their games as they normally do.
 
According to the UFC, Garry is 6'3" and Shavkat is 6'1".
 
