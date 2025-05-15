Ian Garry is overrated or Shavkat is underrated

PussyDestroyer1405
I believe that many people overrate Garry or underestimate Shavkat. Garry caused a lot of problems, but it was obvious that Shavkat was fighting with an injury, which was confirmed by the knee surgery he recently underwent. I think a healthy Shavkat would confidently beat Garry, and they might meet again in the future for the title. Out of all the fighters in the welterweight division, the only one who could give Shavkat real trouble is JDM.