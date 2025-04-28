Ian Garry is just a boring point fighter.

Young Calf Kick
I’d like to know about everyone sharing this opinion;
Why can’t you just admit you’re a lower class “fan” that only wants to see a violent slugfest due to either
1) being too low IQ to understand high level MMA
2) never trained yourself so not understanding the beautiful concept of “hit and don’t get hit”
or 3) blinded by favoritism due to fighters’ outside the cage antics?
