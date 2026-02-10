i would love to see islam wreck him like khabib killed off connor.
Hopefully it's Islam vs either Garry or Morales. You don't have to like Garry but by beating Belal he has done enough to secure a title shot.
As long as we don't get Islam vs Usman, I'm happy. Personally I think Garry is the rightful #1 contender, despite the fact that most people seem to hate him.Ideal world is Islam vs Morales, Garry vs Usman, winner faces winner. But really Morales or Garry next is fine, so long as its not Usman.
Ian just released something about how Islam needs to defend against the #1 ranked guy, which according to Ian Garry is Ian Garry.
So I am guessing he thinks he is fighting for the belt next
i imagine garry will talk a lot of shit in the lead up and constantly interrupt islam at the press conference. people will be watching for him to lose.Why? Conor has done a multitude of bad shit, he's the suspect of multiple crimes, including rape, and has been convicted for some of it.
What has Ian Garry done to make you hate him?
Garry has a fairly recent loss, he looked good in defeat vs Shavkat though. I do not rank a Prates win that highly personally, but Page, Prates, Belal is quite the resume. Garry has looked SUPER beatable in victory though, he scraped by Page, Neal and lost to Shavkat. Morales has looked like a killing machine, a fucking killing machine.
But your scenario isn't bad either.
It's at 4min in this video.Well he's next in line for Islam according to the rankings, Jack is #1 but he's obviously out of the title picture for now.
View attachment 1133369
Yep. I think Islam is basically going on strike to fight Usman.Didn’t Islam say that all the interesting contenders need to fight each other while he gets ready for 1-3 Kamaru Usman?
It's so ridiculous that the loser of a titleshot stays ranked #1.
