  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Ian Garry has started his training camp | Islam or Morales?

Subline

Subline

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Feb 19, 2024
Messages
947
Reaction score
2,653
Ian Garry posted on Insagram stating he's in camp, who do we think he's fighting next? Islam? Morales? Someone else?

 
It should be Garry vs Islam but for some reason people still don't see Garry as the legit #1 contender. IDK why but people are somehow swayed by his very close decision loss to Shavkat.

I think we will see Garry vs Morales, and Islam will get his weakass title defense against Usman.
 
Ian just released something about how Islam needs to defend against the #1 ranked guy, which according to Ian Garry is Ian Garry.

So I am guessing he thinks he is fighting for the belt next
 
HuskySamoan said:
Ideal world is Islam vs Morales, Garry vs Usman, winner faces winner. But really Morales or Garry next is fine, so long as its not Usman.
Click to expand...
As long as we don't get Islam vs Usman, I'm happy. Personally I think Garry is the rightful #1 contender, despite the fact that most people seem to hate him.

But your scenario isn't bad either.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Ian just released something about how Islam needs to defend against the #1 ranked guy, which according to Ian Garry is Ian Garry.

So I am guessing he thinks he is fighting for the belt next
Click to expand...

Well he's next in line for Islam according to the rankings, Jack is #1 but he's obviously out of the title picture for now.

Screenshot 2026-02-10 095935.jpg
 
loisestrad said:
Why? Conor has done a multitude of bad shit, he's the suspect of multiple crimes, including rape, and has been convicted for some of it.

What has Ian Garry done to make you hate him?
Click to expand...
i imagine garry will talk a lot of shit in the lead up and constantly interrupt islam at the press conference. people will be watching for him to lose.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
As long as we don't get Islam vs Usman, I'm happy. Personally I think Garry is the rightful #1 contender, despite the fact that most people seem to hate him.

But your scenario isn't bad either.
Click to expand...
Garry has a fairly recent loss, he looked good in defeat vs Shavkat though. I do not rank a Prates win that highly personally, but Page, Prates, Belal is quite the resume. Garry has looked SUPER beatable in victory though, he scraped by Page, Neal and lost to Shavkat. Morales has looked like a killing machine, a fucking killing machine.

Give it to one or the other and then have Usman fight the other. If Usman wins, Islam will get his legacy fight, if they beat Usman they will propel themselves into being a "big deal contender". That said, the UFC most likely will do Usman vs Islam. Wouldn't surprise me if Islam retired after that too, I think his camp knows Morales is a very dangerous fight (I stand by this even if Islam humiliates Morales when/if they do fight).
 
svmr_db said:
Well he's next in line for Islam according to the rankings, Jack is #1 but he's obviously out of the title picture for now.

View attachment 1133369
Click to expand...
It's at 4min in this video.

Calls himself #1 contender in the world. His words.

Either way, he seems to think he is fighting for the title otherwise it would be very odd timing to release that and start camp

 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Didn’t Islam say that all the interesting contenders need to fight each other while he gets ready for 1-3 Kamaru Usman?
Click to expand...
Yep. I think Islam is basically going on strike to fight Usman.

So we will either see him fight Usman, or we will see Garry vs Morales, and then UFC forces Islam to fight the winner of that fight later this year.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Didn’t Islam say that all the interesting contenders need to fight each other while he gets ready for 1-3 Kamaru Usman?
Click to expand...

Islam expressed an interest in fighting the biggest name that he thinks will get him the most money. Ultimately he doesn't care though, he will fight whichever top welterweight the UFC chooses to put in there. You guys make too big of a deal out of this, he'll fight whoever they want.
 
svmr_db said:
Well he's next in line for Islam according to the rankings, Jack is #1 but he's obviously out of the title picture for now.

View attachment 1133369
Click to expand...
It's so ridiculous that the loser of a titleshot stays ranked #1.

It's one of the root causes of entitlement and rank squatting.

At least JDM probably accepts that he's at least a few very good wins away from another shot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

V
Islam shouldn't fight Morales
2
Replies
30
Views
663
Pancake Sprawl
Pancake Sprawl
Rdude92
Ian Garry deserves the title shot over the rest
2 3
Replies
55
Views
1K
pamirec
pamirec
don't ask
Has one division ever had so many shake-ups on a single night? Last night blew up WW's rankings. (Update: Brady was #2, now #7. Ruthless times)
2
Replies
32
Views
618
jeff7b9
jeff7b9
B
Do you guys really think Islam has something for Morales?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
917
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
Unheralded Truth
Media Shavkat News: Hopes to get a title shot in January, taking on UFC 322 winner (JDM vs Islam)
2
Replies
21
Views
704
Steve Fox
Steve Fox

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,232
Messages
58,426,062
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top