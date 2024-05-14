JoeRowe
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2017
- Messages
- 7,031
- Reaction score
- 12,186
Ian Machado Garry reveals potential new opponent for record-breaking UFC 303 event... 'Him and his coaches are deciding'
UFC welterweight, Ian Machado Garry has revealed that he has a potential new opponent for UFC 303 on June 29th.
bloodyelbow.com
“I can only fight down in the rankings, and this is where I’ve got to show that I will fight anyone.
“I’ve said yes (to a fight with MVP). I’ve said yes to that name, him and his coaches are deciding because he seems a bit heavy to make weight in seven weeks’ time, but I’ve said yes.” Garry revealed.
The 26-year-old went on to claim that he also said ‘yes’ to fights with Sean Brady, Nursulton Ruziboev, and Joaquin Buckley, with none of them materializing.
MVP makes sense & would be a huge boost to 303. A lot of us thought MVP would land on the UK ppv but he doesn't necessarily need to be if it already has Tom, Leon, Paddy, Arnold, & Mokaev.