Ian Garry: Former Foe is Son's Favorite Fighter

1471304117.jpg

Leandro Vegas Machado Garry’s favorite fighter is not his father.

Ian Garry recently asked his 3-year-old son to name his favorite fighter. Leandro named his father’s former opponent, Carlos Prates.



“Imagine beating a man up for 23 and a half minutes and then leaving the fight. And your son’s favorite fighter is the other guy,” Garry responded in jest.

Garry and Prates headlined UFC Kansas City this past April. While Garry didn’t land much damage, he controlled Prates for most of the five rounds to earn a unanimous decision win. “The Nightmare” had barely anything to offer outside of a late flurry in the final minute that had Garry on his heels.

Garry, Prates Have Pivotal Upcoming Fights​


The win saw Garry (16-1) bounce back from his lone professional loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov. “The Future” is now scheduled to face former welterweight champ Belal Muhammad (24-4) in the co-main event at UFC Qatar at the ABHA Arena in Doha on Nov. 22.

Ian Garry: Former Foe is Son’s Favorite Fighter

Leandro Vegas Machado Garry’s favorite fighter is not his father.
Nothing wrong with your child having a favorite fighter other than you, your job father is reserved to be a role model, set examples on how to be good man.

I have a feelinng this thread is going to go downhill though.
 
Not sure how this can even be taken seriously


without any hot pictures of Ian's wife.
 
Lee Danger said:
this guy is so bland and uninteresting that his only way to shine is putting his little son everywhere...
pathetic.
This is a good point, unfortunately.
This whole "Humble Father Ian" bit has to go, get this irishman some brown liquor.
 
