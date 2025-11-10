Kung Fu Kowboy
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 133,404
- Reaction score
- 269,669
Ian Garry recently asked his 3-year-old son to name his favorite fighter. Leandro named his father’s former opponent, Carlos Prates.
“Imagine beating a man up for 23 and a half minutes and then leaving the fight. And your son’s favorite fighter is the other guy,” Garry responded in jest.
Garry and Prates headlined UFC Kansas City this past April. While Garry didn’t land much damage, he controlled Prates for most of the five rounds to earn a unanimous decision win. “The Nightmare” had barely anything to offer outside of a late flurry in the final minute that had Garry on his heels.
Garry, Prates Have Pivotal Upcoming Fights
The win saw Garry (16-1) bounce back from his lone professional loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov. “The Future” is now scheduled to face former welterweight champ Belal Muhammad (24-4) in the co-main event at UFC Qatar at the ABHA Arena in Doha on Nov. 22.
READ HERE
Ian Garry: Former Foe is Son’s Favorite Fighter
Leandro Vegas Machado Garry’s favorite fighter is not his father.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh