Media Ian Garry fires back at Colby Covington, challenges him for “retirement” fight

Who would win this potential “I Quit” fight?

Would either actually retire if they lose though? Especially Ian…

Still think Colby should fight Conor as well…
 
Safest fight for Garry to get a title shot.
 
Ian have to ask his wife first if he's allowed to retire and she would say no cause she needs that money.
 
Fuuuuuu a match where I can't cheer one or the other. Somebody's fall out will be good though
 
I like Ian more than Colby but that ain't saying much
 
Ian is so triggered.

"Keep my wife's name out of your mouth" lol
Yeah...his response would have been better if he ignored the talk of his wife and just stuck to Colby's failures in title fights, no top wins lately, etc.
 
Whoever wins gets a title shot over Shavkat, a UFC hot dog brander and a pair of clown shoes.
 
