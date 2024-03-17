BoxerMaurits
Also, who had the better callout-video?
I would root for Covington to ragdoll him.Never has there been a fight in MMA history where I wanted a double knock-out to occur as badly as in this potential fight
Ian have to ask his wife first if he's allowed to retire and she would say no cause she needs that money.Would either actually retire if they lose though? Especially Ian…
Still think Colby should fight Conor as well…
Colby. Ians was too drawn out.
Ian is so triggered.
"Keep my wife's name out of your mouth" lol
Part of that has to do with him being Brazilian now.Colby. Ians was too drawn out.