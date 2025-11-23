Ian Garry deserves the title shot over the rest

After rewatching Garry vs Shavkat, im no longer in doubt of Garry's ability. Hes really hard to takedown & masterful in using his height, movement, reach & distance. Yes he lost a decision against the boogeyman of the division a year ago but who else could survive against Shavkat. Thats a bloody achievement, guy finished everybody else including Wonderboy with a RNC.



Also want to know an interesting fact about Ian Garry? Guy's a judo black belt. No wonder belal could not take him down from the clinch. This is a key attribute in facing Islam Makachev who loves doing judo sweeps & throws from the clinch.



In the fight with Shavkat also, he defended all of the takedowns early rounds except the 4th round where Shavkat got the takedown with a single leg takedown.



Garry is a tough challenge for wrestlers. 5th round he managed a reversal against Shavkat and got his back attempting a RNC which failed.



The other contenders: Morales & Usman would not fare well against Shavkat. Most prolly he finishes both of them.



I think Islam vs Garry for the belt.

Morales vs Shavkat

Usman vs JDM







