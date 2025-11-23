Ian Garry deserves the title shot over the rest

After rewatching Garry vs Shavkat, im no longer in doubt of Garry's ability. Hes really hard to takedown & masterful in using his height, movement, reach & distance. Yes he lost a decision against the boogeyman of the division a year ago but who else could survive against Shavkat. Thats a bloody achievement, guy finished everybody else including Wonderboy with a RNC.

Also want to know an interesting fact about Ian Garry? Guy's a judo black belt. No wonder belal could not take him down from the clinch. This is a key attribute in facing Islam Makachev who loves doing judo sweeps & throws from the clinch.

In the fight with Shavkat also, he defended all of the takedowns early rounds except the 4th round where Shavkat got the takedown with a single leg takedown.

Garry is a tough challenge for wrestlers. 5th round he managed a reversal against Shavkat and got his back attempting a RNC which failed.

The other contenders: Morales & Usman would not fare well against Shavkat. Most prolly he finishes both of them.

I think Islam vs Garry for the belt.
Morales vs Shavkat
Usman vs JDM



 
Agreed, in a race between:
  • Shavkat - beat Ian Garry but been super inactive lately
  • Morales - Finished Sean Brady, but Brady was probably overrated and very few other good wins
  • Ian Garry - Close fight with Shavkat and beat Prates and Belal since then
I think Ian Garry is the clear winner there
 
pamirec said:
Morales/Makhachev would be more intriguing, but I don’t mind Garry getting the next ts either. Garry or Morales both deserve it. Rakhmonov needs one fight before getting a shot at the title, he’s been out for almost two years.
Yup
 
gentel said:
Agreed, in a race between:
  • Shavkat - beat Ian Garry but been super inactive lately
  • Morales - Finished Sean Brady, but Brady was probably overrated and very few other good wins
  • Ian Garry - Close fight with Shavkat and beat Prates and Belal since then
I think Ian Garry is the clear winner there
You guys need to stop with Morales. Between his Ecuadorian grappling and his takedown defense from Tijuana he's just the perfect matchup for Makhachev. Stop with the overblown hype.
 
pamirec said:
Morales/Makhachev would be more intriguing, but I don’t mind Garry getting the next ts either. Garry or Morales both deserve it. Rakhmonov needs one fight before getting a shot at the title, he’s been out for almost two years.
Intriguing for what ? He's an Ecuadorian who trains in Tijuana. Makhachev is one of the best MMA grapplers currently, like top 3 MMA grapplers in the world. Just cause morales can punch doesn't mean he won't be a fish out of water once Islam takes him down. You guy are delusional.
 
Nah, I want Morales to get the next shot. He's red hot right now with 3 straight t/ko's, and he's undefeated, so give it to him.

Have Garry either wait and fight the winner, or take one more fight in the mean time.
 
pamirec said:
Morales/Makhachev would be more intriguing, but I don’t mind Garry getting the next ts either. Garry or Morales both deserve it. Rakhmonov needs one fight before getting a shot at the title, he’s been out for almost two years.
Lou Duva said:
Yup
I would love for Morales to jump ahead of Ian Garry too. He has a wrestling background, good tdd, and phenomenal power that would pose a problem for Islam..

But in context of most deserving, he falters to Ian Garry. I mean he has beaten good names like Sean Brady & Gilbert Burns but none of them were former champions
 
Yep

And let's all just believe that a 6 months wrestling camp in Georgia can help Ian Machado Garry to match what a lifetime training have bring Islam Machachev where he is at now.
 
Ayreon said:
Yep

And let's all just believe that a 6 months wrestling camp in Georgia can help Ian Machado Garry to match what a lifetime training have bring Islam Machachev where he is at now.
Garry is training in georgia?
 
Poirierfan said:
Whenever Shavkat is healthy enough to return, it's his title shot.
I definitely want Shavkat to get his much deserved title shot but the thing that concerns me is ring rust. I don't want him to come back and immediately fight the toughest guy in the division right out of the gate after having been off for a year with injury (over a year by the time he fights again). I feel like a warm up would be a smarter choice. Prates is a tough but winnable fight. If he can shrug off the rust and take out Prates (or someone similar) then absolutely set him up with Islam next. But to go straight to Islam is crazy.
 
fortheo said:
They all have an argument. What hurts Gary though is that he's by far the most boring one to watch.
Yeah. All six of his last fights were decisions.
Garry is a very good fighter but lacks finishing ability.

Big props to him for going 5 rounds with Shavkat and Prates though.
That's not easy to do at all.

The next title shot should go to either Shavkat or Morales. But if those two can't make it give the opportunity to Garry.

Makhachev most likely gets that Usman fight though.
 
Koya said:
Intriguing for what ? He's an Ecuadorian who trains in
In literally every single post of yours where you mention Morales, you bring up his heritage and the country he trains in, as if being from Ecuador and training in Mexico is somehow a bad thing.

Mexico had more UFC champs and No. 1 contenders than Dagestan…

Stop this freaking racism, dude!
 
Islam vs MORALES
is the fight to make

An interim title between Morales vs Shavkat is acceptable if Makhachev is going to fight Topuria at the White House.
 
