Ian Garry deserves more respect

This guy gets way too much hate than he deserves imo. He picked on Neil Magny one time before their fight and twisted his words boo hoo, so what. It was just run of the mill cringy trash talk.
He printed Geoff Neils mugshot on a tshirt, who gives a shit?
His wife is older than him. Cool. He likes older women, she likes younger men.
Her ex husband possibly lives with them, man who gives a shit, maybe they're all just over it.

Now this guy is actually trying to stay active, and is calling out top 5 guys, not even demanding a title shot yet or ducking hard fights. Calls out a wrestler Colby who is literally his nightmare matchup, both in and out of the cage, Shavkat, Usman.

I don't even like the guy, I think he's an annoying twerp and his voice is unbearable, but I think he actually deserves more respect as a competitor, and the WAG/cuck shit is just lame and old. He may have no charisma whatsoever, but he's kind of doing what he's supposed to be doing, trying to stay active, not ducking, calling out good fighters, trying to be entertaining...
 
His character is weird but as I have gotten older and I have grown up i care less for the out of cage stuff.

He is a very skilled striker and I wont be surprised if he is champion.
 
Ian Garry represents what Sherbros want in their life but can’t have. He has a beautiful, loyal, and loving wife who supports and cares for him. He’s handsome and tall, makes money, and is famous. He’s also friends with McGregor.
 
But do you have any criticism of the guy? If so, what are the criticisms?
 
He’s only calling out Colby because Colby is 35 yo, hasn’t won a real fight since 2020, and looked terrible in his last fight.

Gary’s wife thinks that beating Colby will win good will because Colby is almost equally as hated as Garry.
 
img-1-1708291871975.webp
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
He doesn't even respect himself by taking his wife's last name
He didn't replace his name with hers, he added hers as a middle name. His name is still Ian Garry. He did it so that everyone in the family would have a name in common.

They are Ian and Layla Machado Garry. They have a son together, Leo Machado Garry. She has a son from a previous marriage to a man named Cullen. His name is Machado Cullen. Now everyone in the family shares a name.

Ian Garry didn't take his wife's last name, he added her name to his. He did it for his stepson.
 
Ok I wish I didnt know this
 
I don’t need to know his entire life story. The guy can keep a lot of tge shit he says to himself. I don’t fucking care if you cry before every fight.
 
