Ian Garry deserves more respect

This guy gets way too much hate than he deserves imo. He picked on Neil Magny one time before their fight and twisted his words boo hoo, so what. It was just run of the mill cringy trash talk.

He printed Geoff Neils mugshot on a tshirt, who gives a shit?

His wife is older than him. Cool. He likes older women, she likes younger men.

Her ex husband possibly lives with them, man who gives a shit, maybe they're all just over it.



Now this guy is actually trying to stay active, and is calling out top 5 guys, not even demanding a title shot yet or ducking hard fights. Calls out a wrestler Colby who is literally his nightmare matchup, both in and out of the cage, Shavkat, Usman.



I don't even like the guy, I think he's an annoying twerp and his voice is unbearable, but I think he actually deserves more respect as a competitor, and the WAG/cuck shit is just lame and old. He may have no charisma whatsoever, but he's kind of doing what he's supposed to be doing, trying to stay active, not ducking, calling out good fighters, trying to be entertaining...