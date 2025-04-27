Ian Garry Constantly Touching Gloves

Why do his opponents keep accepting his invitations to touch gloves in the middle of the round? He did it last night a bunch of times when Prates would land, or almost land something, and Prates would keep obliging and touching gloves, causing a reset in action. Lost count of how many times this happened.

I remember him doing the same to Geoff Neal. He's clearly using it to stifle momentum, along with his takedown attempts. Dunno why his opponents keep playing into it
 
Gary thinks he’s Wonderboy, but Wonderboy isn’t trying to steal rounds by sneaking in takedowns. They need to find a way to eradicate that. Benn and Eubank had a war and reluctantly both touched once at the beginning of the 12th, mma feels like it doesn’t even matter. Tune in to watch 2 dudes spar and touch gloves every 2 seconds
 
Its alright when its not full mirko&barry.

You got this uncommon career as mma fighter and you do your best and you can almost touch that title-belt.
Man you face there try to do that same thing. Maybe that guy is not your buddy but he is living his life somewhat like you do. And you try to ktfo that colleague.

Yes. Maybe he touch gloves for tactical reasons but I do think you have to love your art when you are that good. It is healthy to smile when every fight is important and guys like Demian Maia is there to help you.
 
It happened what, like 8 times in the whole fight? Paying a bit of respect when Prates defended his TDs - not really a bad thing, I have more respect for both of them after that fight
 
It's probably a subconscious thing and they are not conscious they are doing such tbh.
 
it wouldn't as bad if his style wasn't also super boring, make the whole fight look like a spar
 
