Ian Garry Constantly Touching Gloves

Why do his opponents keep accepting his invitations to touch gloves in the middle of the round? He did it last night a bunch of times when Prates would land, or almost land something, and Prates would keep obliging and touching gloves, causing a reset in action. Lost count of how many times this happened.
I remember him doing the same to Geoff Neal. He's clearly using it to stifle momentum, along with his takedown attempts. Dunno why his opponents keep playing into it
