Ian Garry Constantly Touching Gloves

Its alright when its not full mirko&barry.



You got this uncommon career as mma fighter and you do your best and you can almost touch that title-belt.

Man you face there try to do that same thing. Maybe that guy is not your buddy but he is living his life somewhat like you do. And you try to ktfo that colleague.



Yes. Maybe he touch gloves for tactical reasons but I do think you have to love your art when you are that good. It is healthy to smile when every fight is important and guys like Demian Maia is there to help you.