Ian Machado Garry reacts on Islam Makhachev moving up to welterweight:
"All of us welterweights have to step back and give the man respect he deserves.
But if negotiations don’t go so well, then you’ve got a tall, blonde Irishman who’s ready to take over the UFC…
And I will… pic.twitter.com/qf9PJH1AFX
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 11, 2025
Ian Garry is looking to steal the next welterweight title shot if Islam Makhachev doesn’t get it.
The UFC 315 main event on Saturday in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, had major implications for multiple weight classes. While Makhachev has been eyeing a welterweight move for a while, he was unwilling to fight his friend Belal Muhammad, the former champ at 170 pounds. Dana White had made clear that if Muhammad defended his title, Makhachev would have to defend his lightweight title against former featherweight champ Ilia Topuria, who recently moved up to 155 pounds.
However, Jack Della Maddalena went on to dethrone “Remember the Name” via unanimous decision in a massive upset at UFC 315. Makhachev immediately teased a move to welterweight with double-champ aspirations. Surging contender Garry considers Makhachev absolutely deserving of the next welterweight title shot. However, if things somehow don’t pan out for the Dagestani, “The Future” is willing to challenge Maddalena and vows to decimate the Australian.
“You’ve got the new champion, Jack Della Maddalena, the Aussie. Great performance but sloppy,” Garry said on social media. “Rumor is, Islam Makhachev is moving up to 170. And if he does, then all of us welterweights have to take a step back and give the man the respect he deserves. But is negotiations don’t go so well, then you’ve got a tall blonde Irishman who’s ready to take over the UFC and get that belt. And I will smoke Jack Della Maddalena. I’ll box the ears off of him.”
Maddalena hasn’t lost in 18 straight outings since 2017 and ended Muhammad’s 11-fight unbeaten streak at UFC 315. Meanwhile, Garry suffered his lone pro loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov, who was originally expected to challenge Muhammad for the title but could not accept the fight due to an injury. The Irishman has since bounced back with a unanimous decision win over a streaking Carlos Prates.
