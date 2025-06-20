International IAEA chief confirms agency has 'no proof' Iran building nuclear bomb

IAEA chief confirms agency has 'no proof' Iran building nuclear bomb​

Israel has been pushing the US to join its war against Iran and take part in strikes on the country’s nuclear facilities

News Desk
JUN 18, 2025
6bc651c2-4c3a-11f0-a378-00163e02c055.webp
(Photo credit: Reuters)
The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said on 17 June that there is “no proof” that Iran has been working toward the development of a nuclear weapon.


Surely over my recorded lifetime we can freshen up this bullshit narrative. My mom has been worried about this since the early eighties btw.
 
