IAEA chief confirms agency has 'no proof' Iran building nuclear bombIsrael has been pushing the US to join its war against Iran and take part in strikes on the country’s nuclear facilities
News Desk
JUN 18, 2025
The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said on 17 June that there is “no proof” that Iran has been working toward the development of a nuclear weapon.
thecradle.co