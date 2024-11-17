  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

I would be SHOCKED if Aspinall is able to beat Jones

But I would be much more shocked if Jones beats Aspinall. Kid just doesn't want to fight.
 
I mean I don't know how Aspinall has the TDD to stop Jones. We really haven't seen him with a skilled grappler he can shrug off. Even if that's how Blaydes fought him, Blaydes doesn't even have Jones level wrestling. Highly doubt Aspinall subs Jones off his back as well. I think either Aspinall clips him early or spends the rest of the round on his back.
 
I'll be most shocked when Tom glazers stop posting about this fight that's never gonna happen.
#dealwithit
🏆🦆🏆
<JonesDXSuckIt>
 
Tweak896 said:
I mean I don't know how Aspinall has the TDD to stop Jones. We really haven't seen him with a skilled grappler he can shrug off. Even if that's how Blaydes fought him, Blaydes doesn't even have Jones level wrestling. Highly doubt Aspinall subs Jones off his back as well. I think either Aspinall clips him early or spends the rest of the round on his back.
Click to expand...

Serious or joking?



Aspinall is way bigger than Gus, Santos, Reyes (yes size matters incase you didnt know??
How many takedown did Jon land on them? 1 in 18 rounds right
Jon wrestling is extremly overrated
 
HHJ said:
Jones TD isnt what it used to be either though
Click to expand...
He's bodied Stipe and Gane in a row. I'd still wager Stipe's TDD is better than most the current HW top 10 right now. Maybe Blaydes or Almeida is better? I dunno, but Jones speed + wrestling seems pretty deadly against HWs compared to LHWs.
 
What is Tommy 13-3, or some shit? Get your wins up before you get a crack at the double champ 🐐!!!!
 
JBJisGOAT14 said:
What is Tommy 13-3, or some shit? Get your wins up before you get a crack at the double champ 🐐!!!!
Click to expand...
Cyril Gane's record was pretty similar when Jones fought him
 
jon-jones-ufc.gif
 
I would be SHOCKED if Aspinall is UNable to beat Jones
 
I wouldn’t be shocked, but it’s funny reading all the comments from his haters so unbelievably confident that Jones would get knocked out by this guy. He’s never been knocked out by anybody or ever been close to getting knocked out by anybody. Has the most championship level experience of any fighter in history and Tom has so little by comparison. Tom also hasn’t proven he even has cardio. All he does is finish fights early.
 
Dbreiden83080 said:
I wouldn’t be shocked, but it’s funny reading all the comments from his haters so unbelievably confident that Jones would get knocked out by this guy. He’s never been knocked out by anybody or ever been close to getting knocked out by anybody. Has the most championship level experience of any fighter in history and Tom has so little by comparison. Tom also hasn’t proven he even has cardio. All he does is finish fights early.
Click to expand...
Jones has a great chin, it would probably be a TKO
 
Captain Herb said:
Jones has a great chin, it would probably be a TKO
Click to expand...
I am like everybody else. I hope we get to see this fight relatively soon. But I know if there’s one guy out there that can drag Tom into Deepwater and test his full range of skills in a dogfight it’s Jones. He’s not going out in the first round, I don’t believe that at all.
 
