I would be SHOCKED if Aspinall is able to beat Jones

But I would be much more shocked if Jones beats Aspinall. Kid just doesn't want to fight.
Exactly. That's the point of the thread.I'd be most shocked if Jones agrees to fight him
Brother read past the title.I mean come on
Even the biggest Jones nut sucking ass lickers cant really mean they would be SHOCKED.
Jones TD isnt what it used to be either thoughI mean I don't know how Aspinall has the TDD to stop Jones.
I mean I don't know how Aspinall has the TDD to stop Jones. We really haven't seen him with a skilled grappler he can shrug off. Even if that's how Blaydes fought him, Blaydes doesn't even have Jones level wrestling. Highly doubt Aspinall subs Jones off his back as well. I think either Aspinall clips him early or spends the rest of the round on his back.
He's bodied Stipe and Gane in a row. I'd still wager Stipe's TDD is better than most the current HW top 10 right now. Maybe Blaydes or Almeida is better? I dunno, but Jones speed + wrestling seems pretty deadly against HWs compared to LHWs.Jones TD isnt what it used to be either though
Cyril Gane's record was pretty similar when Jones fought himWhat is Tommy 13-3, or some shit? Get your wins up before you get a crack at the double champ !!!!
Because Jones just has so many losses on his record.I would be SHOCKED if Aspinall is UNable to beat Jones
Jones has a great chin, it would probably be a TKOI wouldn’t be shocked, but it’s funny reading all the comments from his haters so unbelievably confident that Jones would get knocked out by this guy. He’s never been knocked out by anybody or ever been close to getting knocked out by anybody. Has the most championship level experience of any fighter in history and Tom has so little by comparison. Tom also hasn’t proven he even has cardio. All he does is finish fights early.
I am like everybody else. I hope we get to see this fight relatively soon. But I know if there’s one guy out there that can drag Tom into Deepwater and test his full range of skills in a dogfight it’s Jones. He’s not going out in the first round, I don’t believe that at all.Jones has a great chin, it would probably be a TKO