I will personally hold Turki Alalshikh's hand ( for 5 seconds) if he can come up with MMA promos on this level

I did not even know you could use that many letters for a thread start.
I mean its production value surpasses ANY fight sports promo in history lolThat promo is legit. Some Braveheart/Highlander shit. Leaps and bounds better than literally every promo the UFC has ever made an intern throw together for no pay.
Nice trailer. This kind of production and pageantry would have been something Pride would have done it they were still around.
I don't see Dana going this route. It's like the UFC can't make up its mind, it wants to be a "real" sport with those stupid fighter uniforms but it also wants to stay in the more unregulated "combat sports and entertainment" lane like Boxing.
Give me a Shavkat intro trailer like this one please:
Yeah of course, the only big fights that got anything more than the standard walkout was Izzy's with his dance group when he fought Rob and maybe a few others that I'm forgetting. UFC 229 had a nice trailer but it was just a cool narration and the story of Conor vs Khabib was already compelling enough.I mean, even in boxing you cant do this all the time, it has to be for the right fight. DA BIG ONE.
That looked expensive. It was as much a sizzle reel for the director/producer as it was a boxing promo. More, actually.That promo is legit. Some Braveheart/Highlander shit. Leaps and bounds better than literally every promo the UFC has ever made an intern throw together for no pay.
