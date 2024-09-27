I will personally hold Turki Alalshikh's hand ( for 5 seconds) if he can come up with MMA promos on this level (POLL ADDED)

Well that was some dumb ass shit!
Like if someone had sent a child loose with scissors on greater things!
Sometimes I wish Stalin was back making sloping industrial floors so the blood would run efficiently after executions on select places.
I hope it is Russian?
 
Nice trailer. This kind of production and pageantry would have been something Pride would have done it they were still around.

I don't see Dana going this route. It's like the UFC can't make up its mind, it wants to be a "real" sport with those stupid fighter uniforms but it also wants to stay in the more unregulated "combat sports and entertainment" lane like Boxing.

Give me a Shavkat intro trailer like this one please:

 
I mean, even in boxing you cant do this all the time, it has to be for the right fight. DA BIG ONE.
 
Yeah of course, the only big fights that got anything more than the standard walkout was Izzy's with his dance group when he fought Rob and maybe a few others that I'm forgetting. UFC 229 had a nice trailer but it was just a cool narration and the story of Conor vs Khabib was already compelling enough.
 
Promo of the year for the fight of the year. It really suits the fighters too. Bivol and Beterbiev are no nonsense warrior types. Would have loved to see a similar production for Poatan/Jiri. Poatan the tribal warrior vs Jiri the Samurai.

It reminds me a bit of this video too:



Very serious. No nonsense or trash talk. Two warriors from different countries worked their entire lives to get to the pinnacle.
 
