Media "I will." – Jiri Prochazka, responding to a fan’s request to save the division from Ankalaev.

Tokoloko

Czech MMA on the rise!
11:06
“Jiri, you're the only man who can defeat Big Ank, please save us.”
Jiri responds:

“I will.”
0:00 – Introduction: Jiri Prochazka joins the ride


0:32 – Why Jiri turned down the UFC 317 title fight


1:22 – Jiri’s thoughts on Magomed Ankalaev


4:06 – Leaving party life behind: No more bars for Jiri


10:39 – VIP Q&A: Fan questions, training, and wild stories


15:50 – Jiri’s opinion on Khamzat Chimaev


17:06 – How Jiri would survive a gorilla attack


22:00 – Inspirations and personal philosophy

RockyLockridge said:
@HHJ is a traitor and a fake one He was never on jiri's side
jiri-prochazka-jirka.gif
 
Would be hilarious if Jiri beats Ank and then loses to Alex again. Alex haters would be in shambles
 
