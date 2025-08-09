  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Elections I went to see Bernie Sanders speak last night.

Let me start of by saying that I have never been a fan of Bernie’s and I have never been to a political rally or event. Actually, that’s not true, I had to work with capital police many years ago when mitt romney was running for potus and John Bohner came to speak at my city. I was the highest ranking sergeant on duty, so it fell in my lap. And long story short, I gorged myself on the free food they gave us for the $1000 plate event. I ate multiple filet mignons and lobster risotto to the point where I was uncomfortable. Later on, I was alone in the hallway and I farted and it smelled so bad and then John Bohner appeared and was coming to the back hallway to smoke a cigarette. He wanted to talk to me and we spoke for a moment, me knowing the whole time he was in a fart cloud. At one point, I think he noticed and then abruptly ended the conversation. So I farted on the number three man in the country lol.

My wife really wanted to go see Bernie speak, as she is a liberal while I am not. None of her friends could go and she was disappointed, so I told her I would go. She was in complete disbelief that I would go to something she knows I wouldn’t want to just for her.

My thoughts on the matter were that Bernie hates billionaires and so do I. They shouldn’t exist.

As for the actual rally, the first speaker talked about the flooding in this area and how 12 people died in the flooding and it took trump 38 days to ok fema funds and 55 days total before any actual aid came through-at a trickle. The flooding was in June, yet other areas go flooded after us and they got their funding and fema aid much quicker. This state voted for trump overwhelmingly and always has. So it was a shock that he turned his back on us when we needed help.

As for Bernie, he went off on the 1% hoarding 90% of the wealth and I agree with him on this aspect. They hold more wealth than the bottom 52% of the entire population. He really hates musk, who he said has 400 billion dollars and talked about how the big beautiful bill gave tax breaks to billionaires and large corporations, again, I agree with him there.
In short, we both hate oligarchs, which was the whole premise of his show.

He talked about how expensive healthcare is and how it is unaffordable for most people. I agree with him there. He said that healthcare is a human right, same as education. I have to agree with him there.

He talked about our failing education and how teachers should be making much more money: again, agree.

Then he talked about the BBB and how it will remove 15 million people off of their healthcare, including veterans and I can’t see any good in this bill, I agree this is fucked up.

My only issue is that even though what he says sounds good, I don’t believe he could ever get it done-no one could.

So why do people think Bernie is so radical? I know prior to this, I had only heard he is an extreme socialist, but it didn’t see anything extremely radical in what he was saying.

So, what are your thoughts on Sanders? Do you think he will run again? He was an energetic speaker, so I believe it’s a strong likelihood he runs because he didn’t seem all that elderly or like he could run out of steam. I also believe Elizabeth Warren is gearing up to run and gavin gruesome will definitely run. We will probably see Corey booker throw his hat into the ring. Of all those candidates, if forced to vote for one, I would choose Bernie.

I have pics of him, but I don’t see the usual “attach files” so I can upload my pics from my phone and I sure as hell am not loading my pics onto the internet just to post the link because it is a pain in the ass.
 
When a politician speaks - they lie. Check his voting record for the truth.
I pretty much hate all politicians. They are all bought and paid for by someone, but I get the feeling that if he runs, he will have one of the lowest coffers in the race. He doesn’t have those billionaires backing him or any heavy hitting lobbies except maybe some unions.
 
Bernies a sellout and Warren's a fraud in many ways. Bernier intentions don't align with his actions.
 
"I gorged myself on the free food they gave us for the $1000 plate event. I ate multiple filet mignons and lobster risotto to the point where I was uncomfortable"


5/5 would read this part again.


5/5 would read this part again.
I made a thread about it the night it happened. John Boehner would yell “ha!” Every time he walked into the room. He always had a cigarette in hand. And when I was farting in the back hallway, I heard that dreaded “ha!” and I knew I was busted.
 
Hates billionaires, but not millionaires.

Funny, that.
 
i feel like everybody sucking my dick is a great idea, but then come all the logistical issues
 
I pretty much hate all politicians. They are all bought and paid for by someone, but I get the feeling that if he runs, he will have one of the lowest coffers in the race. He doesn't have those billionaires backing him or any heavy hitting lobbies except maybe some unions.
Well, he has spoken out publicly against PACs, particularly AIPAC's influence. I admire and respect that. A lot.

But we watched him get his mic snatched by 2 black women at his rally and had to sit like child. That is not the strength we need to project.

And finally, the fact that he stayed quiet while the DNC torpedoed him TWICE and he keeps coming back makes me look at him like a battered wife in my eyes.
 
Well, he has spoken out publicly against PACs, particularly AIPAC's influence. I admire and respect that. A lot.

But we watched him get his mic snatched by 2 black women at his rally and had to sit like child. That is not the strength we need to project.

And finally, the fact that he stayed quiet while the DNC torpedoed him TWICE and he keeps coming back makes me look at him like a battered wife in my eyes.
I remember the sad day when he was bullied by those women. It was pathetic. Was that 16 or 2020?
 
I'll say what I always say. Bernie rages against the machine that he is a part of. He's a total fraud who immediately sells out to his party, who don't even pretend to respect him. He's complained about the exact same issues for the better part of 50 years and has changed nothing. Its a grift.
 
I'll say what I always say. Bernie rages against the machine that he is a part of. He's a total fraud who immediately sells out to his party, who don't even pretend to respect him. He's complained about the exact same issues for the better part of 50 years and has changed nothing. Its a grift.
Not true. He changed his bank account balance.
 
It's always interesting hearing people talk about politicians and honesty. People tend to turn it into a binary, then make it all equal. "Everyone lies. Therefore person A is equivalent to person B."

We would never talk about our friends or people we know in such a way; we wouldn't equate totally fantastical compulsive liars with a generally honest person.
 
It's always interesting hearing people talk about politicians and honesty. People tend to turn it into a binary, then make it all equal. "Everyone lies. Therefore person A is equivalent to person B."

We would never talk about our friends or people we know in such a way; we wouldn't equate totally fantastical compulsive liars with a generally honest person.
The issue with Bernie is that he has this following that truly believes he is different when he's proven over and over that he's just another link in the chain. He's the guy who is charged with convincing fatigued democrat voters that there is hope for the little guy.
 
The issue with Bernie is that he has this following that truly believes he is different when he's proven over and over that he's just another link in the chain. He's the guy who is charged with convincing fatigued democrat voters that there is hope for the little guy.
Its a shame he has become kind of a joke. He is one of the few who floats ideas of meaningful change to your shitty healthcare system and 3rd world workers rights.
 
As an OG Bernie Bro, welcome to the family.

I must say, though, it is frustrating as hell that a guy like you, who I have seen and talked to on this message board for neatly a decade at this point, would still think of Bernie as a radical socialist.

It just how completely fucked we are due to our shitty information ecosystem.
 
My thoughts on the matter were that Bernie hates billionaires and so do I. They shouldn't exist.
A millionare hates billionaires. I guess Bernie never heard that saying, "don't bite the hand that feeds you"
 
