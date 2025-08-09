Let me start of by saying that I have never been a fan of Bernie’s and I have never been to a political rally or event. Actually, that’s not true, I had to work with capital police many years ago when mitt romney was running for potus and John Bohner came to speak at my city. I was the highest ranking sergeant on duty, so it fell in my lap. And long story short, I gorged myself on the free food they gave us for the $1000 plate event. I ate multiple filet mignons and lobster risotto to the point where I was uncomfortable. Later on, I was alone in the hallway and I farted and it smelled so bad and then John Bohner appeared and was coming to the back hallway to smoke a cigarette. He wanted to talk to me and we spoke for a moment, me knowing the whole time he was in a fart cloud. At one point, I think he noticed and then abruptly ended the conversation. So I farted on the number three man in the country lol.



My wife really wanted to go see Bernie speak, as she is a liberal while I am not. None of her friends could go and she was disappointed, so I told her I would go. She was in complete disbelief that I would go to something she knows I wouldn’t want to just for her.



My thoughts on the matter were that Bernie hates billionaires and so do I. They shouldn’t exist.



As for the actual rally, the first speaker talked about the flooding in this area and how 12 people died in the flooding and it took trump 38 days to ok fema funds and 55 days total before any actual aid came through-at a trickle. The flooding was in June, yet other areas go flooded after us and they got their funding and fema aid much quicker. This state voted for trump overwhelmingly and always has. So it was a shock that he turned his back on us when we needed help.



As for Bernie, he went off on the 1% hoarding 90% of the wealth and I agree with him on this aspect. They hold more wealth than the bottom 52% of the entire population. He really hates musk, who he said has 400 billion dollars and talked about how the big beautiful bill gave tax breaks to billionaires and large corporations, again, I agree with him there.

In short, we both hate oligarchs, which was the whole premise of his show.



He talked about how expensive healthcare is and how it is unaffordable for most people. I agree with him there. He said that healthcare is a human right, same as education. I have to agree with him there.



He talked about our failing education and how teachers should be making much more money: again, agree.



Then he talked about the BBB and how it will remove 15 million people off of their healthcare, including veterans and I can’t see any good in this bill, I agree this is fucked up.



My only issue is that even though what he says sounds good, I don’t believe he could ever get it done-no one could.



So why do people think Bernie is so radical? I know prior to this, I had only heard he is an extreme socialist, but it didn’t see anything extremely radical in what he was saying.



So, what are your thoughts on Sanders? Do you think he will run again? He was an energetic speaker, so I believe it’s a strong likelihood he runs because he didn’t seem all that elderly or like he could run out of steam. I also believe Elizabeth Warren is gearing up to run and gavin gruesome will definitely run. We will probably see Corey booker throw his hat into the ring. Of all those candidates, if forced to vote for one, I would choose Bernie.



