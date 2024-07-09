I went bowling

Cautionary tale.



I played 3 games of bowling earlier. First off shaking the rust off I got a 275. Feeling good. Next round shot a 298. Knew I could get a perfect score next.



Was a little nervous tho because huge crowd was watching. My friend said let’s go relax in the bathroom real quick. Took 7 bong hits. Totally ripped them too was coughing my balls off.



Went out and bowled a 12. I mean those first 2 rounds really wore me out. Was the most embarrassing moment of my life