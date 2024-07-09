I went bowling

@purple
Oct 21, 2016
1,572
567
Cautionary tale.

I played 3 games of bowling earlier. First off shaking the rust off I got a 275. Feeling good. Next round shot a 298. Knew I could get a perfect score next.

Was a little nervous tho because huge crowd was watching. My friend said let’s go relax in the bathroom real quick. Took 7 bong hits. Totally ripped them too was coughing my balls off.

Went out and bowled a 12. I mean those first 2 rounds really wore me out. Was the most embarrassing moment of my life
 
damn fam h8 it wen u nah have it no more affi toke 🗣️☁️🚫🎳

mi seh stick wif di grabba spliff 🚬 glass fi di yute us old head mandem we nah di sem nah 'boot flyin' high like back inni day 🪁 ting 'boot reconnectin' wif di self now just tree four hit broski 🚫5️⃣

stay bless fam 🙏🏾☝🏾
 
I went bowling a couple weeks ago. I played 2 games and got 2 strikes per game, and one / per game.
I'm trash and top in the 180-200 range. I say trash because it's a slow build, and takes three games to get there. Then I can do it for another two, and then my score drops off a cliff.
 
Got bored and gave up bowling, every damn game played was a 300.
 
Needed some Steel Reservers to keep your nerves steely, Dan.
 
