I watched an episode of Jerry Springer and Maury today

J

jeffk

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 21, 2007
Messages
4,440
Reaction score
413
These shows have been on a long time and it is the same show every episode as it was 15+ years ago.

Maury had a gal on who was on at least twice before trying to find her baby's daddy. She was up to the sixth guy getting tested. He was the baby's father! Poor kid.

I used to watch Jerry Springer 15+ years ago and even went to a taping when I was in Chicago for the heck of it. Back then it was apparent to me that most of the people went on the show for a free trip to Chicago and made up their stories.

But today I think the stories were not made up. Same with Maury.

What percentage of the US population have lives that would make it on Jerry or Maury?
 
There was a behind the scenes reality tv show called the Springer Hustle. I watched a couple of episodes, and it seemed like while the producers would coach the guests, the stories seemed more or less real.
 
Maurys Christmas specials with Jack Hanna are awesome.
 
wasnt it in the news a couple months ago that jerry was canceled? are these like the last episodes or did it get picked up by another network? it amazes me that anyone over the age of 15 or with an iq over 100 can actually watch those shows
 
ProBoxingInsidr said:
wasnt it in the news a couple months ago that jerry was canceled? are these like the last episodes or did it get picked up by another network? it amazes me that anyone over the age of 15 or with an iq over 100 can actually watch those shows
Click to expand...
Oh man, I had a job where in the break room they'd put on JS every day. How can you watch it, and enjoy it so much that you watch it everyday. I even put on a K-1 event on, and they were like dude Jerry Jrrry Jerry!! Bunch of white and black trash they was
 
Sherdog: Omg, how can anyone watch Jerry Springer? Sub IQ mongrels.

Also Sherdog: http://forums.sherdog.com/threads/texas-two-fat-hillbillies-kill-a-father-over-garbage.3829637/

507A41DB00000578-0-image-m-7_1537485582632.jpg
 
When I was a kid Maury was an actual talk show.
Somewhere along the line it went full Springer.
Never go full Springer.
 
I watched Jerry again today after not watching for years.

The women on the show always fight. They always grab the other women's hair and then hit (not really a punch) like they are spastic volleyball player trying to spike - sometimes with an open hand and sometimes with a close fist.
 
I used to watch it 20+ years ago when I had a chance. I thought it was trash and fake. I wasn’t interested in any talk shows simply because I thought it was waste of time. Now that streaming is available and I’m not doing anything with my days. I have taken an interest in psychology and abnormal behaviour. These shows are pretty entertaining and they’re real. Jerry’s final thoughts are pretty insightful, he should be remembered as a humanist and not an opportunists.
Overall, it can do without the time wasters on the show.
 
I went to the Maury show before. Not as a guest (thank god) but as an audience member. On the good side: free tickets, bus ride over, and free lunch (pizza). On the bad side: people on the show are coached to be as ghetto as possible by some producer right behind the camera. Granted, some don't need much help, but it was still ridiculous to see some lady with a headset motioning for the woman to get louder and stupider. The set is much smaller than what it looks like on TV too.
 
If you watch or guested on Jerry Springer you are the epitome of white trash.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,872
Messages
55,522,626
Members
174,809
Latest member
vividwith33

Share this page

Back
Top