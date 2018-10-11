I watched an episode of Jerry Springer and Maury today

These shows have been on a long time and it is the same show every episode as it was 15+ years ago.



Maury had a gal on who was on at least twice before trying to find her baby's daddy. She was up to the sixth guy getting tested. He was the baby's father! Poor kid.



I used to watch Jerry Springer 15+ years ago and even went to a taping when I was in Chicago for the heck of it. Back then it was apparent to me that most of the people went on the show for a free trip to Chicago and made up their stories.



But today I think the stories were not made up. Same with Maury.



What percentage of the US population have lives that would make it on Jerry or Maury?