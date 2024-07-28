I watched about 4 minutes of the post foght press conference have a serious question...

Why would you buy this bullshit?! Dana is disrespecting everyone on the card saying everyone of them is to thank for no future bigger bonuses...did he miss Paddy Pimblett's brilliance?!? Kinda funny that the Irish dispatched of a King yet again, but the Baldfather has the Gall (not Mickey) to criticize?

Paddy stayed up well past his bedtime for this and he still gets the cold shoulder.
 
Dana has a long history of disrespecting his champions when he should be promoting them. If it was left up to Dana and his ideas the UFC would've been finished a long time ago, we can thank his two rich friends for the UFC lasting this long.
 
Paddy got a 200k bonus. Paddy is the one guy Dana was actually happy with.
 
He’s blaming the fighters but that’s not the reason why he’s mad about the bonus situation.

He’s mad because Bobby Green and other fighters have found that they can pressure Dana White during pre fight press conferences to give them bigger bonuses.

Since it is broadcasted infront of everyone he has no choice but to say yes.

The fighters more than deserve the increased bonus, Dana is just been a greedy goof per usual.
 
It was a great night of fights. Only the last few rounds of Belal/Leon were boring
 
