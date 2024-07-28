I watched about 4 minutes of the post foght press conference have a serious question...

Why would you buy this bullshit?! Dana is disrespecting everyone on the card saying everyone of them is to thank for no future bigger bonuses...did he miss Paddy Pimblett's brilliance?!? Kinda funny that the Irish dispatched of a King yet again, but the Baldfather has the Gall (not Mickey) to criticize?



Paddy stayed up well past his bedtime for this and he still gets the cold shoulder.