I watched a local pro fight and the guy bashed his opponents head on the ground

So the guy had defended against a double leg and sprawled, his opponent was now on all fours and from the sprawled position the top fighter grabs his opponents head and just pushes down hard slamming the opponents head face/headfirst down on the mat



As far as I’m aware this is completely legal and the ref didn’t do anything



I have never even considered doing this before, but why don’t we see it utilized as gnp more? This opens up so many possibilities