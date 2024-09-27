I watched a local pro fight and the guy bashed his opponents head on the ground

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

Darthpublican
@Blue
Joined
Jan 6, 2022
Messages
922
Reaction score
885
So the guy had defended against a double leg and sprawled, his opponent was now on all fours and from the sprawled position the top fighter grabs his opponents head and just pushes down hard slamming the opponents head face/headfirst down on the mat

As far as I’m aware this is completely legal and the ref didn’t do anything

I have never even considered doing this before, but why don’t we see it utilized as gnp more? This opens up so many possibilities
 
Most mats have a bit of give, I don't know if it would really be that damaging overall, unless the guy just stays in position allowing his head to be treated as a literal basketball
 
It's hard to imagine that move with actual serious force. I'd have to see it. I could maybe imagine that if hair grabbing was allowed, but just like this....seems at least a bit weird.
 
brb-imagination.gif
 
Ive seen (locally) a guy pull an arm-bar from a closed guard

The guy being arm-barred simply stood up with his hands connected, and threw his opponents head straight into the cage, raking the face across the fence till he let go
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,236
Messages
56,247,609
Members
175,128
Latest member
Adventureseeker64

Share this page

Back
Top