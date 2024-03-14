I was wrong about O'Malley/Welch

From the get go I thought Sean was legit, but didn't think he'd be a champion as it seemed like the UFC/Tim Welch were blowing so much smoke up his ass that he wouldn't put in the needed work to become champion. I thought Welch sounded like another Edmund/Fabia/grifter coach when he talked about O'Malley.



However, since his fight with Yan, despite being confident, O'Malley has been surprisingly grounded and realistic about where he/his opponents are at. He even said the fight with Yan was a toss up/tough.



IMO this is a championship mindset, similar to GSP saying his opponents were all his toughest fight ever.



So yeah, mea culpa to Sean and Welch. And whatever Welch is doing/saying to him, it's working in terms of technical ability, but also psychological.



Could be in for a long run as champion. It's weird because despite all of the showy stuff (hair, tats, cars) it seems like O'Malley is actually a fairly boring guy. If you took all that shit away he'd be in like Jake Shields level of charisma.