I was wrong about O'Malley/Welch

M

marvinparsons

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 4, 2011
Messages
2,663
Reaction score
1,478
From the get go I thought Sean was legit, but didn't think he'd be a champion as it seemed like the UFC/Tim Welch were blowing so much smoke up his ass that he wouldn't put in the needed work to become champion. I thought Welch sounded like another Edmund/Fabia/grifter coach when he talked about O'Malley.

However, since his fight with Yan, despite being confident, O'Malley has been surprisingly grounded and realistic about where he/his opponents are at. He even said the fight with Yan was a toss up/tough.

IMO this is a championship mindset, similar to GSP saying his opponents were all his toughest fight ever.

So yeah, mea culpa to Sean and Welch. And whatever Welch is doing/saying to him, it's working in terms of technical ability, but also psychological.

Could be in for a long run as champion. It's weird because despite all of the showy stuff (hair, tats, cars) it seems like O'Malley is actually a fairly boring guy. If you took all that shit away he'd be in like Jake Shields level of charisma.
 
I’ve never bought into the hype, but I’ve never seen anything to suggest O’Malley would be anything other than a top tier fighter.
 
Marko Polo said:
I’ve never bought into the hype, but I’ve never seen anything to suggest O’Malley would be anything other than a top tier fighter.
Click to expand...

What about his hair and his open relationship he has with his wife? According to Sherdog that is a huge factor when it comes to mixed martial arts skills.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Adamant__
Media Umar Nurmagomedov: "I'm happy to see Sean O'Malley with the belt - it's good for the division"
Replies
11
Views
939
kingmob6
kingmob6

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,918
Messages
55,245,136
Members
174,703
Latest member
7akim ahmed

Share this page

Back
Top