I was (very) wrong!

Shaddows said: heck, even his loss last year probably helped showing him not to take a win for granted...

He came out in the next fight and fought the same way and got the finish almost instantly. It worked, but it didn't seem like he learnt anything.He fought the same way again tonight and it worked because he was fighting a bum.Maybe he can improve and go places, but the way he fights now isn't going to get him much further than guys like Ricky.