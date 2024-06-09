  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

I was (very) wrong!

It was weird how Rosas wasn't fighting the hands when he was being RNC'd. Was throwing punches instead LOL. But he reversed the position so what do I know...
 
It was weird how Rojas wasn't fighting the hands when he was being RNC'd. Was throwing punches instead LOL. But he reversed the position so what do I know...
Yes, exactly!
I was 100% sure he was going to sleep!
But then his eyes got focused and he somehow not only got out, but put the guy on the same position and finished him!
That is what swayed me.

He showed not only heart, but also a poise I had not seen before...
 
I can't ever see him becoming champion, but he is legit. Ricky is really low level tbh. Regardless, great win.
I don't know!
I mean, he is VERY young! He is far from reaching his prime, but he will have A LOT of experience!
And tonight he showed heart!
IMO he is on the right path...

heck, even his loss last year probably helped showing him not to take a win for granted...
 
heck, even his loss last year probably helped showing him not to take a win for granted...
He came out in the next fight and fought the same way and got the finish almost instantly. It worked, but it didn't seem like he learnt anything.

He fought the same way again tonight and it worked because he was fighting a bum.

Maybe he can improve and go places, but the way he fights now isn't going to get him much further than guys like Ricky.
 
It was weird how Rosas wasn't fighting the hands when he was being RNC'd. Was throwing punches instead LOL. But he reversed the position so what do I know...
He knew that arm wasn't getting underneath that gargantuan chin and jaw.
 
Lots of room in the Hohas Hoopty, let’s rollll
 
Ricky and Julianna Miller are easily the worst fighters to ever win TUF.

The UFC should have cut them both even though they won. Absolutely terrible.
nicco montonya looked bad imo when she beat roxanne i thoght roxanne won
 
nicco montonya looked bad imo when she beat roxanne i thoght roxanne won
Oh, man, sure, but Nicco and Roxy have never fought as shit as Julianna Miller does.

You should watch her. Absolutely no skills at all.
 
