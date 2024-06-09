I was (very) wrong!

Yes, exactly!It was weird how Rojas wasn't fighting the hands when he was being RNC'd. Was throwing punches instead LOL. But he reversed the position so what do I know...
i remember that. That was bad.He fought Ricky, who is an absolute bum.
Ricky's TUF finale fight was one of the saddest fights I've ever seen. Was like two guys who had never trained before slopping it out for 3 rounds.
I don't know!I can't ever see him becoming champion, but he is legit. Ricky is really low level tbh. Regardless, great win.
heck, even his loss last year probably helped showing him not to take a win for granted...
nicco montonya looked bad imo when she beat roxanne i thoght roxanne wonRicky and Julianna Miller are easily the worst fighters to ever win TUF.
The UFC should have cut them both even though they won. Absolutely terrible.
