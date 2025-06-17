I was not impressed with Oliveria in his last win against Chandler

ArtardFiesta
He played it safe.
There were times in this fight where chandler was rocked and if oliveira pushed he could have gotten the finish. Instead Oliveira played it safe and went for a take down to win the round on points.
I guess he was afraid of chandler landing a hail mary so he played it safe to preserve his ranking.
I hope he doesn't do the same thing against ilia as he will have a size advantage to win the points on the ground. I really don't like this strategic win it by points approach he has taken since his lost to arman.
