I was not impressed with Oliveria in his last win against Chandler

ArtardFiesta

ArtardFiesta

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Oct 20, 2021
Messages
2,063
Reaction score
4,939
He played it safe.

There were times in this fight where chandler was rocked and if oliveira pushed he could have gotten the finish. Instead Oliveira played it safe and went for a take down to win the round on points.

I guess he was afraid of chandler landing a hail mary so he played it safe to preserve his ranking.

I hope he doesn't do the same thing against ilia as he will have a size advantage to win the points on the ground. I really don't like this strategic win it by points approach he has taken since his lost to arman.

 
I was. It was a historic run. He beat up 3 stereotypical loud mouth americans in a row by No Mas after they questioned his heart.
 
Chandler has a history of gassing. Maybe he banked on that to finish him later easier.
It's a smart gameplan, if your opponent packs power.
Somehow Chandler gasses less very late in his career.
Or maybe it improved since Usada got dumped.
 
Oblivian said:
Oliveira is insanely aggressive and forward pressing, almost to a fault. So now that he shows patience, that's a bad thing?
Click to expand...
paddy showed more killer instinct then charles agaisnt chandler. charles could have easily had that moment instead the highlight of hte fight is charles back packing chandler while chandler keeps getting up, showboating to the crowd and trying to slam him.

if he comes with the same mentality against paddy i would pick paddy to beat charles.
 
Oh no... the guy with the most finishes and bonuses in UFC history has had one fight that didn't impress YOU,

Jeez .... I bet he will be devastated to hear this.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
paddy showed more killer instinct then charles agaisnt chandler. charles could have easily had that moment instead the highlight of hte fight is charles back packing chandler while chandler keeps getting up, showboating to the crowd and trying to slam him.

if he comes with the same mentality against paddy i would pick paddy to beat charles.
Click to expand...
And Paddy himself admitted that he saw Charles lay the blueprint how to beat Chandler. He also said that he saw how difficult it was to submit Mike, so he decided to gnp instead.
 
I honestly hope he attempts to do what he did against Chandler against Topuria…

The guy will be fighting for a vacated strap, and it would be silly of him to squander this opportunity by trying to be exciting…

Conversely, if Topuria really is really the new face of 155, he should be able to shutdown Oliveira, regardless of how Oliveira decides to approach the fight…
 
ArtardFiesta said:
He played it safe.

There were times in this fight where chandler was rocked and if oliveira pushed he could have gotten the finish. Instead Oliveira played it safe and went for a take down to win the round on points.

I guess he was afraid of chandler landing a hail mary so he played it safe to preserve his ranking.

I hope he doesn't do the same thing against ilia as he will have a size advantage to win the points on the ground. I really don't like this strategic win it by points approach he has taken since his lost to arman.

Click to expand...

"I hope he doesn't fight to his advantage" is a strange take for a fan, but the Just Bleed Gods do demand blood.
 
Just gotten off the phone to Charles and he was devastated to the point of tears to have let down @ArtardFiesta .

He concedes his finishing rate of 31 in 35 victories, including nothing but top competition for 15 years, is shameful.
 
Oblivian said:
Oliveira is insanely aggressive and forward pressing, almost to a fault. So now that he shows patience, that's a bad thing?
Click to expand...
To Just Bleed God disciples it's a known sin.
 
Some might say that you were not impressed by his performance.
 
couple things i noticed:
- oliveira stayed more patient (avoiding chandlers windmills)
- chandler seems to gas less if you lay on top of him the whole round he is forced to fight off his back (he's the type of guy that can do a bunch of power lifts, but can't jog more than 5 minutes)
- oliveira double legged him on more than one occasion

basically styles make fights. oliveira goes for subs rather than GnP. Chandler was able to rest in these situations.
 
BabyBlue_Bomber said:
I honestly hope he attempts to do what he did against Chandler against Topuria…

The guy will be fighting for a vacated strap, and it would be silly of him to squander this opportunity by trying to be exciting…

Conversely, if Topuria really is really the new face of 155, he should be able to shutdown Oliveira, regardless of how Oliveira decides to approach the fight…
Click to expand...

Vegeta12 said:
"I hope he doesn't fight to his advantage" is a strange take for a fan, but the Just Bleed Gods do demand blood.
Click to expand...

Charles has 11 finishes in his last 13 fights, including finish victories in all 3 of his title fight wins...

He has the most finishes, most submissions and most bonuses in UFC history.


It is both fascinating and embarrassing to me the way MMA fans (and it is my hope that this is a small minority of fucktards who just make a lot of noise) have this sense of entitles so much as to COMPLAIN

"WAHH... I don't like the way that fighter WINS within the rules and techniques of this sport!!"

Perhaps it is related to the young age of the sport, as every other sport fans understands that the purpose of competition is to WIN.

US football fans may not love it when a team kneels to run out the remaining clock time, but they understand it and don't cry about it.

Football Aka soccer fans grasp that it is an effective strategy to kill clock time by taking the ball to the corner flag to preserve a lead

Yet here we are with someone whining about a guy who is well within the conversation of most exciting fighters ever, with a really really high finish rate including against elite competition, WINNING in a banger of a fight, which was FOTN, to secure himself another title fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MetaIIica
Did Chandler get WORSE?
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
2K
JKS
JKS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,913
Messages
57,438,134
Members
175,712
Latest member
Veijo

Share this page

Back
Top