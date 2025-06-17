I was not impressed with Oliveria in his last win against Chandler

BabyBlue_Bomber said: I honestly hope he attempts to do what he did against Chandler against Topuria…



The guy will be fighting for a vacated strap, and it would be silly of him to squander this opportunity by trying to be exciting…



Conversely, if Topuria really is really the new face of 155, he should be able to shutdown Oliveira, regardless of how Oliveira decides to approach the fight…

Vegeta12 said: "I hope he doesn't fight to his advantage" is a strange take for a fan, but the Just Bleed Gods do demand blood.

Charles has 11 finishes in his last 13 fights, including finish victories in all 3 of his title fight wins...He has the most finishes, most submissions and most bonuses in UFC history.It is both fascinating and embarrassing to me the way MMA fans (and it is my hope that this is a small minority of fucktards who just make a lot of noise) have this sense of entitles so much as to COMPLAIN"WAHH... I don't like the way that fighter WINS within the rules and techniques of this sport!!"Perhaps it is related to the young age of the sport, as every other sport fans understands that the purpose of competition is to WIN.US football fans may not love it when a team kneels to run out the remaining clock time, but they understand it and don't cry about it.Football Aka soccer fans grasp that it is an effective strategy to kill clock time by taking the ball to the corner flag to preserve a leadYet here we are with someone whining about a guy who is well within the conversation of most exciting fighters ever, with a really really high finish rate including against elite competition, WINNING in a banger of a fight, which was FOTN, to secure himself another title fight.