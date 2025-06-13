I was at the UFC ATLANTA ceremonial weigh ins

Dreyga Hates You Sherbums
I DEPISE EACH AND EVERYONE ONE OF YOU SHERBUMS
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2019
- Messages
- 23,192
- Reaction score
- 51,285
Yep!!!You got tickets to the fights tomorrow too I assume?
Nice... where is pic with Charles? Did you tell him he better, Vote For Dreyga?It was a lot of fun. The crowd erupted when I realized Francis was there. Usman definitely got the biggest pop in the arena. Charles Johnson was in the crowd I recognized him and I got a picture with him. I ran into Andre Petroski outside the arena. I even got an autograph from Maycee Barber.
View attachment 1099232View attachment 1099231View attachment 1099233View attachment 1099234
he might fight Jones.
It was a lot of fun. The crowd erupted when I realized Francis was there. Usman definitely got the biggest pop in the arena. Charles Johnson was in the crowd I recognized him and I got a picture with him. I ran into Andre Petroski outside the arena. I even got an autograph from Maycee Barber.
View attachment 1099232
I totally missed that article, thanks for sharing. Yeah this definitely adds to the rumors seeing Francis there, I thought he would be banned for all of eternity lol
‘Now we’re talking’ … Jon Jones sidesteps Tom Aspinall title unification for ‘real super-fight’There's a heavyweight fight that has caught Jon Jones' eye and it's not Tom Aspinall.bloodyelbow.com
Nice. Hope the card turns out to be a banger for you. EnjoyYep!!!
Can’t wait. Got good seats too
Only the prospect of Dana making money on him could let Francis back into the buildingI thought he would be banned for all of eternity lol