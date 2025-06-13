I was at the UFC ATLANTA ceremonial weigh ins

Dreyga Hates You Sherbums

Dreyga Hates You Sherbums

I DEPISE EACH AND EVERYONE ONE OF YOU SHERBUMS
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
23,192
Reaction score
51,285
It was a lot of fun. The crowd erupted when I realized Francis was there. Usman definitely got the biggest pop in the arena. Charles Johnson was in the crowd I recognized him and I got a picture with him. I ran into Andre Petroski outside the arena. I even got an autograph from Maycee Barber.

IMG_5638.jpegIMG_5627.jpegIMG_5632.jpegIMG_5609.jpeg
 
Hell Yeah Sherbro

happy-smile.gif
 
I didn't think barber was medically fit to sign autographs due to her condition
 
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums said:
It was a lot of fun. The crowd erupted when I realized Francis was there. Usman definitely got the biggest pop in the arena. Charles Johnson was in the crowd I recognized him and I got a picture with him. I ran into Andre Petroski outside the arena. I even got an autograph from Maycee Barber.

View attachment 1099232View attachment 1099231View attachment 1099233View attachment 1099234
Click to expand...
Nice... where is pic with Charles? Did you tell him he better, Vote For Dreyga?
But hey Enjoy the fights... and hope you REPRESENT Sherdog!!! with a banner or somesuch!!!
 
Hell yeah, have a good weekend with that going on.
 
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums said:
It was a lot of fun. The crowd erupted when I realized Francis was there. Usman definitely got the biggest pop in the arena. Charles Johnson was in the crowd I recognized him and I got a picture with him. I ran into Andre Petroski outside the arena. I even got an autograph from Maycee Barber.

View attachment 1099232
Click to expand...


The chairman of PFL Africa forgot to read the fine-print he can't wear UFC sweats!!!!!


francis.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,697
Messages
57,419,563
Members
175,700
Latest member
ndresssi

Share this page

Back
Top