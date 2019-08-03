I want to do a garden next year

Clippy

Clippy

Good Times
@plutonium
Joined
Jun 13, 2015
Messages
54,717
Reaction score
26,635
My Uncle garden shamed me for lack of garden

He took my shovel and doug holes in my yard to prove I have that best growing soil

Mostly loom?

My house is 100 years old so there could have been a garden there

I want to start small I'm thinking green beans, peas, carrots and radishes

I'm stoked tbh
 
Canadian soil is best soil for gardening.

images
 
loyalyolayal said:
Canadian soil is best soil for gardening.

images
Click to expand...

You know how much food actually comes from Canada?

Me either but there is a fuck load of farms around me area - HUGE ones so I'm sure it's a lot
 
Clippy said:
You know how much food actually comes from Canada?

Me either but there is a fuck load of farms around me area - HUGE ones so I'm sure it's a lot
Click to expand...

Thank you for your ice farms for making the slurpee possible.
 
Clippy said:
You know how much food actually comes from Canada?

Me either but there is a fuck load of farms around me area - HUGE ones so I'm sure it's a lot
Click to expand...
I once dated a Canadian chick she claimed her neighbour was a potato farmer, so yeah I can believe that
 
I'm all about that green

Just look up planting calendars for your zone. And follow planting instructions on seed packets regarding sowing distance, depth etc. Since you are new you are probably going to fuck up and forget to water, using some topdressing or mulch will mitigate against killing all your plants with negligence in one day.
 
Don't forget the corn. It's always nice to have a few in the garden then at Halloween you can use them as decorations too.
 
CoolB said:
Don't forget the corn. It's always nice to have a few in the garden then at Halloween you can use them as decorations too.
Click to expand...

Yeah maybe

I want to start very small scale to get a feel for it before I expand into a 5th thing
 
Quick question/s before I add anything. Are you rural or urban? Any rabbits? How weedy/grassy is your place?
 
Stranger Come Knocking said:
Quick question/s before I add anything. Are you rural or urban? Any rabbits? How weedy/grassy is your place?
Click to expand...

I'm right in the city but my fenced in yard is elite - 100 year old house

No rabbits but I saw a fox the other day

Again fenced in yard - deer all over

Pretty grassy weedy

The place I want the little garden to go is the flat part of the side yard I mow
 
I tried, it's fun, but I didn't keep going with it.
my garden still has a ton of herbs that always come back, some spuds I don't t know how they got there, onions everywhere, masses of rhubarb, bay trees and shit

Love the stuff you don't have to make any effort with
 
How did you escape from @Medulla Omoplata?

I thought Canadian farms grew rocks.
43bf66af-7976-4b9d-bf94-f68d04af22df.jpg


What can you grow between the rocks in a 14 day growing season?
 
HughPhug said:
I tried, it's fun, but I didn't keep going with it.
my garden still has a ton of herbs that always come back, some spuds I don't t know how they got there, onions everywhere, masses of rhubarb, bay trees and shit

Love the stuff you don't have to make any effort with
Click to expand...

The best part is my Uncle is bored, retired and lives down the street from me - so he wants to do this for something to do so he'll help me out lots lol
 
Clippy said:
The best part is my Uncle is bored, retired and lives down the street from me - so he wants to do this for something to do so he'll help me out lots lol
Click to expand...
As a complete novice I found its way easier to grow root veg under the soil rather than stuff that grows above ground on plants. They're a bitch to maintain.

But if you got someone nearby to stop them all from dying if you neglect them, you can do all the fancy shit too

I grew purple peppers once, that was weird
 
I planted a garden for the first time as an adult this year. Spacing was all screwed up, didn’t till deep enough, just wasn’t planned well. Cucumbers took over and my corn was blown over from lack of depth.

Didn’t expect much as I knew I’d have a lot to learn. Next year will be much better. You’ll want to till later this year before it freezes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,055
Messages
55,046,653
Members
174,570
Latest member
LEADS83XX

Share this page

Back
Top