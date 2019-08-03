I want to do a garden next year

Clippy
Good Times
@plutonium
Jun 13, 2015
54,717
26,635
My Uncle garden shamed me for lack of garden
He took my shovel and doug holes in my yard to prove I have that best growing soil
Mostly loom?
My house is 100 years old so there could have been a garden there
I want to start small I'm thinking green beans, peas, carrots and radishes
I'm stoked tbh
