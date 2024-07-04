  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

I want MMA in the Karate Combat Pit

We need MMA in the pit.

It would essentially eliminate the most boring part of MMA, ie. cage wrestling/ grappling.
It would also heavily incentivize fighters to press forward & circle because if they get backed up against the pit wall they would almost immediately fall and get pounded on, which would in turn lead to more action.
Just have some fairly aggressive stalling calls & stand-ups to avoid LnP & I think that would be an amazing MMA product.

What do you guys think?
 
BjPenn2017 said:
We don’t need Yamma pit fighting again, nice try tho
Click to expand...
Karate Combat Pit is way different than the Yamma pit.
Plus UFC back in those days was also boring as shit LnP fest, 99% of the fights from that era are absolute trash.

Just need aggressive stalling calls and stand-ups to avoid all that
 
It would be great if you're a fan of grappling. The inclined walls of the side would make the fighter who is on the back foot lose footing and probably go down easily, and also, no wall for wall walking back to your feet. So much of modern MMA fighters' TDD is based off the wall. They'd be fucked.
 
