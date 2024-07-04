I want MMA in the Karate Combat Pit

We need MMA in the pit.



It would essentially eliminate the most boring part of MMA, ie. cage wrestling/ grappling.

It would also heavily incentivize fighters to press forward & circle because if they get backed up against the pit wall they would almost immediately fall and get pounded on, which would in turn lead to more action.

Just have some fairly aggressive stalling calls & stand-ups to avoid LnP & I think that would be an amazing MMA product.



What do you guys think?