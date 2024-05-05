I WANT Aldo Vs Conor rematch NOW!!!!!

They are like 2-3 weight classes apart now.
Aldo is at 135lbs, Conor will be fighting at 185lbs.
Conor definitely doesn't want this
And I want 1992 Monica Bellucci in my bed tonight. We all want things
I want her in my bed NOW!And I want 1992 Monica Bellucci in my bed tonight. We all want things
McGregor will sell regardless.Honestly he will probably choose Nate or Jorge before Aldo. Those guys are shot but they will talk smack. It will boost up sales.
Honestly he will probably choose Nate or Jorge before Aldo. Those guys are shot but they will talk smack. It will boost up sales.
Have one of them lose weight and other gain it.