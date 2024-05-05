I WANT Aldo Vs Conor rematch NOW!!!!!

Honestly, Aldo should stay ready. Eat & fill back up to 165-170. Juust in case something happens to Chandler.



Aldo probably wouldn't be the first option for the UFC(Max, Charles, Volk) but Conor has soft spot for Aldo and maybe he's viewed as the least risky option.



He messed up by not being ready for RDA pulling out & he chose not to accept the short-notice rematch. Probably felt like it would always be there, but it wasn't.