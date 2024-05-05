I WANT Aldo Vs Conor rematch NOW!!!!!

I want to see their rematch so bad!


Goddamn he deserves a rematch and this time, none of that mind trick bullshit. I want to see how well Conor stacks out anatomically with skillset and reaction time.
 
I think Conor would have to tip off the athletic commission just to act like he can make it to 170 these days.
 
Fuck it, let them box each other. Aldo deserves a big fat pay day.
 
Honestly, Aldo should stay ready. Eat & fill back up to 165-170. Juust in case something happens to Chandler.

Aldo probably wouldn't be the first option for the UFC(Max, Charles, Volk) but Conor has soft spot for Aldo and maybe he's viewed as the least risky option.

He messed up by not being ready for RDA pulling out & he chose not to accept the short-notice rematch. Probably felt like it would always be there, but it wasn't.
 
Honestly he will probably choose Nate or Jorge before Aldo. Those guys are shot but they will talk smack. It will boost up sales.
 
Honestly he will probably choose Nate or Jorge before Aldo. Those guys are shot but they will talk smack. It will boost up sales.
Yeah but their trash talk is redundant. With Jorge its the typical thug talk with the whole " Im gonna break his jaw or im gonna knock his ass out" and he says a variation of that over and over. Completely played out. Nate is more witty but does not seem to have the same dedication as he did when he was a raw vegan.
 
Have one of them lose weight and other gain it.
Let go of the past. Ones a retired boxing enthusiast who has no more than 7-8 minutes of cardio when pressed. The other is a philandering coke addict that has spent nearly the last decade not training or competing.
 
