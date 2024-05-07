I wanna see Aldo vs Umar. Am I baked?

Reptile_Bong_Hit

Reptile_Bong_Hit

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
May 27, 2023
Messages
247
Reaction score
368
Aldo had a poor showing against Merab, but he didn’t get taken down once. It was also at altitude, if I remember correctly.

Umar is probably a better grappler than Merab, but Aldo’s takedown defense is historically great.

Call me crazy, but I think this it’s a good three round fight at sea level.
 
Last edited:
Yeah, you're high. Out of all the fights Aldo could be in you want to see that?
 
w1eqv.jpg
 
If Merab had taken him down over and over again, then I’d feel completely differently.

I remember when Aldo almost fought Khabib. I think if Umar struggled with the takedown it could get real interesting. Or it could just look like the Merab fight, but I’m not sure how much of that was altitude.

It’s a hot take for sure, guys. But it may not be quite as crazy as it is sounds at first blush, from a purist perspective of how their skillsets match-up.
 
Reptile_Bong_Hit said:
If Merab had taken him down over and over again, then I’d feel completely differently.

I remember when Aldo almost fought Khabib. I think if Umar struggled with the takedown it could get real interesting. Or it could just look like the Merab fight, but I’m not sure how much of that was altitude.

It’s a hot take for sure, guys. But it may not be quite as crazy as it is sounds at first blush, from a purist perspective of how their skillsets match-up.
Click to expand...
Umar has better takedowns than Merab, Merab just has a better gas tank and is a lot busier and keeps spamming them. Aldo would struggle against Umar.
 
Umar is one of the most egregious pullout merchants in the sport. He has pulled out of nearly half of his scheduled fights in the UFC.

Aldo turns 38 in a few months. He doesn't have time to waste on Umar's unprofessional antics.

Screenshot-20240507-031135.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,730
Messages
55,512,973
Members
174,804
Latest member
eltonmjr

Share this page

Back
Top