I wanna see Aldo vs Umar. Am I baked?

Aldo had a poor showing against Merab, but he didn’t get taken down once. It was also at altitude, if I remember correctly.
Umar is probably a better grappler than Merab, but Aldo’s takedown defense is historically great.
Call me crazy, but I think this it’s a good three round fight at sea level.
