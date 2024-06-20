I wana try 264.5 bench press

On Saturday.



Gonna do some push ups today, I think I won't make it to the gym and probably train late outside. Having some friends over for piza and cake tonight.



Video follows on Saturday. Friday will be doing cardio and heavybag, something like that. Recover a bit. Yesterday did a 264 set deadlift, and I don't dead lift. Feels like I could reach 300 quick.





Saturday BP atempt with video.