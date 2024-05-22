I'm disappointed in you, Fingercuffs.

Republicans are losers. And no, I don't just say that to attack you or be mean-spirited. They are literal losers. They have been losing the culture war in the Western world for over 50 consecutive years now. Sometimes, the loud ones like MTJ and Cruz claw a few inches back, only to lose miles of ground immediately after. The world is steadily, and eagerly, looking to leave these people behind.

They're never going to care how corrupt Trump is. All they're ever going to care about is the world they'll never have. And since they'll never have it, they'll make due with enjoying every opportunity they get to see the real world burn. That's the only "wins" available to them, the only real opportunities for them to feel like things are going their way.