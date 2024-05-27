Social I turned 37 today.

SalvadorAllende

SalvadorAllende

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Feb 2, 2013
Messages
39,854
Reaction score
23,053
Just that.

Been here since 2013 with this account I think and had another one a few years back. Damn this site has been one of the few consistent things in my life.


I have the week off and GF had to work at her office so I went to the gym early and then spent most day sleeping and chilling with my cat.

Life is good brothers. Enjoy it.

Now I'm going to make some homemade empanadas. Haven't gotten those in a while.

1716843596360.png
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Just that.

Been here since 2013 with this account I think and had another one a few years back. Damn this site has been one of the few consistent things in my life.


I have the week off and GF had to work at her office so I went to the gym early and then spent most day sleeping and chilling with my cat.

Life is good brothers. Enjoy it.

Now I'm going to make some homemade empanadas. Haven't gotten those in a while.

View attachment 1045332
Click to expand...
Happy birthday Sherbro! I just turned 38 last weekend. Been here since my college days.

handshake-muscles.gif
 
Happy Birthday brah

Also turning 37 in june.
I hate birthdays tbh.
 
Fuck off young un.

More pics of cat .

Happy birthday.

Cunt.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,039
Messages
55,601,026
Members
174,845
Latest member
sosadus

Share this page

Back
Top