I. Topuria message for Islam and Jack

OK let´s see Ilia fight Islam then. On the White House card. But Ilia needs to defend first. And give the WWs a interim title maaaaybe, WW is super stacked.
 
Shameless whataboutism. Also, When did I defend that lol? I think public brawls are low IQ. Maybe don’t assume my positions on things without asking
 
Yea, I'm sure Islam's decision to move to WW had nothing to do with the undefeated monster that's been ko'ing guys in record time without facing even a bit of adversity moving up to his weight class.

Sorry man, not buying it.

Islam is a beast, but there's nobody in the UFC right now with more aura than Ilia. Dude is dropping guys like flies left and right. I ain't saying Islam is "scared," but these dagestani guys are obsessed with legacy and Topuria would have been a massive risk to Islam's.
 
Hasn't Islam just said Illia is next?
 
Not that I'm aware of. He said Ilia could come up to WW, but he knows Ilia won't because he just went up to LW and he'd be too small for WW. At 5'7", Ilia can't realistically go to WW. If he does, though, he's the fucking man 🤣
 
That was an absolute snoozefest. Late stage gsp vibes. Most exciting part was a couple leg kicks.
 
Islam IS good, but he 100% ran from Ilia and hand-picked this fight. JDM was getting soundly wrestle-fucked by Belal when Belal realized that striking with him was a bad idea, and I'd pick Belal in a rematch between them. It was the perfect opportunity for Islam to run from the boogeyman that is Topuria while still looking good in doing so.
 
