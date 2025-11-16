I. Topuria message for Islam and Jack

Why did you
reacted to your reaction
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2015
- Messages
- 14,073
- Reaction score
- 10,140
Pathetic performance. Deserves every bit of shit thrown at him.Ilia shitting on Jack, kicking a man when he’s down. Classless as usual, Temu Conor.
One absolutely has no bearing on the other. Keep telling yourself that, though.Look, all I'm saying is there's a reason Islam went up to WW shortly after Ilia announced moving to LW.
Of course they did, they hate wrestling heavy fighters as champ and get pissed when the guy who's supposed to beat them loses via wrestlingLol at the UFC sharing that
Poor performance aside, it’s still classless. You don’t kick a man when he’s down.Pathetic performance. Deserves every bit of shit thrown at him.
Poor performance aside, it’s still classless. You don’t kick a man when he’s down.
Shameless whataboutism. Also, When did I defend that lol? I think public brawls are low IQ. Maybe don’t assume my positions on things without askingNo you just punch him in the back of the head while your buds hold him down.
Yea, I'm sure Islam's decision to move to WW had nothing to do with the undefeated monster that's been ko'ing guys in record time without facing even a bit of adversity moving up to his weight class.One absolutely has no bearing on the other. Keep telling yourself that, though.
Hasn't Islam just said Illia is next?Yea, I'm sure Islam's decision to move to WW had nothing to do with the undefeated monster that's been ko'ing guys in record time without facing even a bit of adversity moving up to his weight class.
Sorry man, not buying it.
Islam is a beast, but there's nobody in the UFC right now with more aura than Ilia. Dude is dropping guys like flies left and right. I ain't saying Islam is "scared," but these dagestani guys are obsessed with legacy and Topuria would have been a massive risk to Islam's.
Not that I'm aware of. He said Ilia could come up to WW, but he knows Ilia won't because he just went up to LW and he'd be too small for WW. At 5'7", Ilia can't realistically go to WW. If he does, though, he's the fucking manHasn't Islam just said Illia is next?
"I said nothing Mr. ob."The GOAT has spoken.
OK let´s see Ilia fight Islam then. On the White House card. But Ilia needs to defend first. And give the WWs a interim title maaaaybe, WW is super stacked.
Islam IS good, but he 100% ran from Ilia and hand-picked this fight. JDM was getting soundly wrestle-fucked by Belal when Belal realized that striking with him was a bad idea, and I'd pick Belal in a rematch between them. It was the perfect opportunity for Islam to run from the boogeyman that is Topuria while still looking good in doing so.GOAT illa telling it how it is. Islam looks good when he cherry picks a champ who can't grapple