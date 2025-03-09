I told you all about Alex

I told you he’s unmotivated, has made too much ch money and is getting old

You can forget about him moving to heavyweight too

What did he make for this fight- 9 Million Something like that

Once the fire leaves a fighter, it doesn’t come back, we’ve all seen it over and over

Tire tech makes millions with his fists, story is good but it’s over, there’s no Rocky 3 storylines

To guide him and there’s no Clubber Lane to motivate him

He’s 37 going on 38 too

Let’s be real, he looked like shit last night- hardly threw any hands, was attacking the calves even in the 4th and 5th rds when it was clear it wasn’t going to work and it was time to stand and want out some hooks, he wouldn’t stand in the pocket to counter and was moving backwards the whole fight Anik saw it, felt it and imposed his willi-



Poatan is toast , burnt toast, time to move on



Give Jiri the next shot nl