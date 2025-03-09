  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

I told you all about Alex

Vampire life

Vampire life

I told you he’s unmotivated, has made too much ch money and is getting old
You can forget about him moving to heavyweight too
What did he make for this fight- 9 Million Something like that
Once the fire leaves a fighter, it doesn’t come back, we’ve all seen it over and over
Tire tech makes millions with his fists, story is good but it’s over, there’s no Rocky 3 storylines
To guide him and there’s no Clubber Lane to motivate him
He’s 37 going on 38 too
Let’s be real, he looked like shit last night- hardly threw any hands, was attacking the calves even in the 4th and 5th rds when it was clear it wasn’t going to work and it was time to stand and want out some hooks, he wouldn’t stand in the pocket to counter and was moving backwards the whole fight Anik saw it, felt it and imposed his willi-

Poatan is toast , burnt toast, time to move on

Give Jiri the next shot nl
 
Or Poatan was overrated by euphoric fanboys who had unreasonable expectations.

Ank was the better man tonight. No shame in that.
 
Alex has comeback from a loss and got his streak at LHW. But I would be shocked if he pulled it off again.
 
I actually called it. I said the excuses were already getting warmed up in the event Alex loses to Ank.

Here we are and this place never fails with its predictability.

He lost because Ankalaev was the better fighter.
 
The shit tier takes are the ones that parrot Dana's bullshit about fighters earning too much money.
 
We’ve seen it before. One dimensional fighters, specially strikers, can go on a hot streak but are ultimately limited and beatable.
 
Credit to Ankalaev. He made Pereira look very tentative and bad fighting backwards.

As a Pereira fan, I hope he is more aggressive in the rematch.
 
One dude was out banging tik tok girls in the ass the other was fasting, never a fair fight
 
