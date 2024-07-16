I thought this was a place to talk about fighting.

StonedLemur

StonedLemur

Chief of Sherbro Island
@plutonium
Joined
Dec 1, 2021
Messages
55,751
Reaction score
92,094
The number of threads with this pricks name in the title is fuckin nauseating.
When he was fighting he was a good fighter, he opened doors, he became champ champ....all that is over.

Let it go, and lets move on to talking about fighters that actually fight....maybe?

We should be the higher standard, despite having a small retard constituency here lol.
Let us become what we know we are already....the best.

Don't lower yourself to talkin about the irrelevant hasbeens, rise up and talk about relevant fighters that bring us blood and joy.

qDUhhVx.gif


~SL


~fin
 

