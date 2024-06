MMA fighter. He was extremely unimpressive on the feet, but it's a positive win - shows he's still adding to his game and willing to mix in grappling. Every fight he seems to have something new to get him across the finish line. I think he's disciplined enough to beat anyone where there's a clear pathway he can work on to beat them, but isn't ready for the top.



Was surprised he didn't use the intercepting knee he used against Geoff Neal against MVP. MVP was probably faster than he expected, but I wonder if it was ever in the game plan to try it.



How he got to the body triangle was nice.

I feel like it's pretty bad that MVP has been a pro MMA fighter for so long but still is so defensively bad on the ground...like dude, it's literally your job and you have the money to train with anyone.