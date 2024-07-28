I thought Green was going to KO Paddy

Vampire life
Between Paddy holding his chin in the air, his recent “mental”’issues ,Bobby’s hand speed and confidence, the taunting, preflight build up - I thought it was over, hype train derailed
Plus Bobby has a wrestling background and is a Marine ( extra cred with me)
Welp, I was wrong
Btw , I was wrong about Belal too lol
But I was truly surprised that Paddy pulled it off
Good for him- he’s probably drunk as fuck right now, calling everyone “Laddy”
