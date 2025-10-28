I think Yousri Belgaroui vs Pereira will be the next Cody Garbrandt vs Tj Dillashaw type of betrayal.

Just like Pereira felt about Adesanya, I think Yousri feels he has some unfinished business with Pereira form the kickboxing days when they hated each other. You can tell in his face that he is plotting something and still hates Pereira, and won't surprise me if UFC is behind it as well, as they love to sell this type of stories. Knowing the ufc they will probably fast track him to create this teen drama story.

Untitledzesssss.png
 
LOL Yousri is such a girly name.
 
That's why UFC didn't even sign Yousri after winning on DWCS? Dana said no because he took 3 rounds to TKO a Chinese fighter from China apex center.
 
