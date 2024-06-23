I think Walker should go to HW; he will have a huge speed advantage there that will work in his favour

Arlovski and Overeem are more skilled than him.Maybe the way his body reacts to KOs is protecting his brain somehow. I just know I feel bad for him, but maybe he can continue to have stretches of success in his career like Arlovski or Overeem.
He def got to cash out, fight lower level competitionhe needs to retire, too many knockout loses and this one was brutal, just look how his head moved
Walker has been KO’d stiff so many times he needs to change his name to Johny “will need a” WalkerI think he should go home tbh