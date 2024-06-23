  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

I think Walker should go to HW; he will have a huge speed advantage there that will work in his favour

justmark

May 25, 2024
177
484
While also being pretty big and powerful still. At LHW his opponents are too skilled for him.
 
He's chinny and it's not like he's losing because he keeps fighting elite strikers.
Even at HW he would get clocked. He just needs to hang it up.
 
He’d get KTFO by jabs at HW.

1719101664090.gif

Up your shitty troll game, buddeh.
 
Maybe the way his body reacts to KOs is protecting his brain somehow. I just know I feel bad for him, but maybe he can continue to have stretches of success in his career like Arlovski or Overeem.
 
His defense is terrible. He doesn't get it. At HW, his head might actually explode.
 
He has a chin like a piece of china
He wouldn’t be alive after the first crack


Can you imagine if Lewis or poppy hit him?
 
He will just get knocked out quicker.
 
Basically there is nothing he can do. If he cant beat (or even come close) to beating Ankalaev and Volkov, he has no hope to beat Jiri or Poatan. Basically just spinning wheels. The guys left for him to fight are guys who would likely want to fight someone higher in the rankings, guys like Jan and Rakic probably wouldnt bother. Maybe fight Reyes?
 
CombatCyborg said:
Maybe the way his body reacts to KOs is protecting his brain somehow. I just know I feel bad for him, but maybe he can continue to have stretches of success in his career like Arlovski or Overeem.
Arlovski and Overeem are more skilled than him.
 
he needs to retire, too many knockout loses and this one was brutal, just look how his head moved
 
What did walker do to you bro? I don’t want him paraplegic.
 
Ivancho said:
he needs to retire, too many knockout loses and this one was brutal, just look how his head moved
He def got to cash out, fight lower level competition
 
Walker vs Arlovski headlining the next Apex event…


Will break all sorts of records…



















J/k
 
Walker v. McGregor @225lb.

First to withdraw due to injury earns a lifetime supply of Franzia and Ben-wa balls.
 
